Thai Union Unveils New Factory Store In Portugal

Thai Union has inaugurated a new factory store in Peniche, Portugal, which will become the official home for its Peniche Can brand, produced by subsidiary European Seafood Investments Portugal (ESIP).

The unveiling of the store coincides with the launch of a new product, Peniche Can Surf, a selection of tuna salads aimed at the region's surfer community.

'Heart Of The Community'

“Our store is right next to the beach and at the heart of our community," commented João Santos, Plant Manager at ESIP. "We’re all proud to live and work here and our Peniche Can store will show people from near and far that we’re responsibly producing seafood products that make their way all over the world – from right here in Peniche.”

The range of salads available as part of the Peniche Can Surf range includes tuna, bulgur and vegetables; tuna, red beans and mixed vegetables; and tuna pasta salad with tomatoes, green olives and tomato and herb sauce variants.

ESIP was founded in 1915 and today exports its products to three continents, generating a yearly turnover of €84 million.

'An Important Pillar'

“ESIP is an important pillar of the Leiria district’s economy, and it’s one of our most versatile plants in Europe," said Sven Massen, Europe operations director at Thai Union.

"We’re employing over 850 people from Peniche and the surrounding area, so this store and our new brand Peniche Can is our way of sharing our passion for seafood with the community and with the people in Portugal.”

At a global level, Thai Union boasts sales of THB 155.6 billion (€4.18 billion) and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people. Its brands include Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, Hawesta, and Rügen Fisch, SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, OMG Meat, Bellotta, Marvo and more.

