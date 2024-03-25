Vitafoods Europe 2024 Announces Speakers For The Future Of Nutrition Summit

Speakers have been announced for the Future of Nutrition Summit at Vitafoods Europe 2024 – the leading global event for nutraceuticals, functional food and beverages, and dietary supplements.

The exclusive paid-for, one-day Summit returns to Geneva on 13 May, taking place at the Marriott Hotel a day before the main Vitafoods Europe 2024 show floor opens.

Featuring visionary leaders and experts from some of the industry’s leading brands, the Summit will offer future-facing insights into the next frontier of health and nutrition, covering three core growth areas for the sector:

· Future of retail: Unravelling the future of shopping – exploring the role of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and personalised e-commerce, as well as how retailers can tap into consumers’ wellness journeys.

· Future of health: Exploring advancements in diagnostics and research – including the intricacies of the microbiome, healthy ageing, and the ever-evolving debate between inherent traits versus environmental influences.

· Future of product development – including the future consumer, the impact of digital transformation on the nutraceutical industry, and how artificial intelligence will guide future product discovery.

Future Of Nutrition Summit

The Future of Nutrition Summit agenda is specially tailored to meet the needs of businesses aiming to be at the frontline of nutraceutical innovation.

Key speaker highlights include Holland & Barrett, Kline & Company, Huel, TNO, Ocean United Nations Global Compact and Nuritas – with more speakers yet to be announced.

Alongside leading-edge content, attendees will have the opportunity to network with C-level experts from a diverse range of disciplines and industries, including food science, innovation, sustainability, retail, nutrition and public health, as well as startups / scale-ups and investors.

Speaking on the Summit, Julien Bonvallet, Group Brand Director at Informa Markets, said, “The way we consume products is radically transforming. For example, young consumers increasingly shop for their health products through social media, such as TikTok.

“The Future of Nutrition Summit brings together the sector’s brightest minds, drawing on a wealth of knowledge from all corners of the industry, to discover what will resonate with the next generation of nutrition product consumers.”

For more information, visit www.vitafoods.eu.com.

