ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Wheat Costs Pose Challenge For Barilla

Published on Sep 3 2021 6:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Wheat / Italy / Barilla / Pricing

Wheat Costs Pose Challenge For Barilla

Tight global wheat supplies and soaring raw material prices are creating challenges for Italian pasta maker Barilla while also exposing fragility in the food system, deputy chairman Paolo Barilla told Reuters.

"We take food for granted, but some organisations and people work to provide it and it's very fragile. We see this year a lack of wheat production, it can be a very tough period," Barilla, 60, who leads the family-owned company with his siblings, said in an interview ahead of the Swiss Economic Forum.

"We didn't expect that two or three months ago, so that is where the system is fragile. We also start seeing the effect of climate change, it might negatively affect production in our category," said Barilla.

Supply Crisis

Intense heat has withered wheat crops in recent months across the world's most important export hubs, catching trading firms by surprise and leaving buyers facing shortages and potential output cuts at flour mills.

Barilla said the situation was very unstable at the moment and high raw material, energy, packaging and logistics costs left little room for flexibility.

"We are not a very flexible company when it comes to these costs ... there is no way we can absorb them. This year and next year will be very tough," said Barilla, who had a career as a Formula One race car driver before entering the family firm.

World Leader In Pasta

Established in 1877, the company is the world leader in pasta, according to Euromonitor International, but also sells Mulino Bianco biscuits and pesto and tomato sauces. Turnover rose 7% to over €3.89 billion ($4.61 billion) in 2020.

Advertisement

Upgrading its systems is a priority, Barilla said. The company is investing around €1.4 billion between 2020 and 2024 in innovation and development.

It has also made bolt-on acquisitions which, Barilla said, either fit its core business or, as in the case of fresh pasta delivery company Pasta Evangelists, allowed it to discover a new business area.

"Now the part of the learning is becoming more and more relevant because there are so many new food propositions, on delivery, the gastronomy, the recipe, the digital content," he said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Asia Wheat Crunch To Persist As Farmers Hold Off For Better Prices

Asia Wheat Crunch To Persist As Farmers Hold Off For Better Prices
Canada's Wheat Crop Reaches 14-Year Low, Canola Harvest Shrivels

Canada's Wheat Crop Reaches 14-Year Low, Canola Harvest Shrivels
Poor Wheat Quality In France Could Hike Flour Prices, Millers Say

Poor Wheat Quality In France Could Hike Flour Prices, Millers Say
Russia Harvests Rare Highest-Class Wheat As Dry Summer Boosts Crop Quality

Russia Harvests Rare Highest-Class Wheat As Dry Summer Boosts Crop Quality
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

New SUPER Market In Amsterdam Seeks To Promote Conscientious Consumption Fri, 3 Sep 2021

New SUPER Market In Amsterdam Seeks To Promote Conscientious Consumption
Emmi To Acquire US Feta Cheese Brand Athenos Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Emmi To Acquire US Feta Cheese Brand Athenos
Campbell Soup Forecasts Full-Year Profit Below Estimates Wed, 1 Sep 2021

Campbell Soup Forecasts Full-Year Profit Below Estimates
Nestlé Launches R+D Accelerator In Lausanne Wed, 1 Sep 2021

Nestlé Launches R+D Accelerator In Lausanne
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN