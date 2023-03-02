52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

AB InBev Beats Profit Expectations Despite Selling Less Beer In Q4

By Reuters
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, expanded its profit by slightly more than expected in the fourth-quarter despite selling less beer, notably in North America and Asia.

Globally, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said that its drinks volumes fell by 0.6% in the final quarter of 2022, compared with a rise expected by the market.

However, it more than compensated for the decline with higher prices.

The company's core profit – earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation – rose 7.6% on a like-for-like basis to $4.95 billion (€4.65 billion), above the 7.1% gain expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

Read More: Belgian Beer Billionaires To Invest €400m In France's Tikehau

Full-Year Volumes

“We delivered all-time high full-year volumes with accelerated revenue per hl, resulting in 11.2% revenue growth and EBITDA growth at the top-end of our outlook," commented CEO Michel Doukeris.

"Underlying EPS increased by 5.2% and another year of strong free cash flow generation resulted in deleveraging to a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.51x.”

Global Brands

AB InBev's core global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona reported a 8.9% increase in revenue for the year, it said, as well as 6.6% growth in the fourth quarter, outside of their respective home markets.

Total beer volumes for the year rose by 2.3%, with own beer volumes up 1.8% and non-beer volumes rising by 5.2%.

The Belgium-based company said that core profit would grow in 2023 in line with its medium-term outlook range of 4% to 8%, with revenue expanding at a higher rate than profit.

Read More: Bill Gates Buys Heineken Stake, Despite Saying He's 'Not A Big Beer Drinker'

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

