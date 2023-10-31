Anheuser-Busch InBev Posts Q3 Sales Above Expectations

Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported third-quarter sales growth that was slightly better than expected, as pricing boosted revenue and helped offset lower volumes of beer sold.

AB InBev also announced a $1 billion (€940 million) share buyback and said it would offer to buy back bonds worth $3 billion (€2.83 billion), as it looks to further cut a debt pile built up over years of blockbuster acquisitions.

Third-Quarter Sales

Sales at the Budweiser brewer grew 5% in the quarter to $15.57 billion (€14.68 billion), while analysts in a company-provided consensus had, on average, expected growth of 4.7%.

“The strength of our global footprint delivered another quarter of top- and bottom-line growth," commented Michel Doukeris, chief executive, AB InBev. "Revenue increased by 5.0% with an EBITDA increase of 4.1%. We continue to invest in our strategic priorities for the long-term.”

Although revenue grew in about 80% of its markets, it dropped 13.5% in the United States, dragged, in part, by declining volumes of Bud Light beer.

AB Inbev's Bud Light has lost its top spot among U.S. consumers recently after a conservatives backlash over a social media promotional campaign with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer.

Volume Sales Decline

Total volumes dropped 3.4%, the company said in a statement, adding that sales per hectoliter were up, thanks to pricing.

Brewers have been hiking prices of their beer amid rapid cost inflation, but that has so far not impacted drinkers' demand.

Still, Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer warned last week that tough economic conditions in some markets could hurt beer volumes next year.

