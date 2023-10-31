52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Anheuser-Busch InBev Posts Q3 Sales Above Expectations

By Reuters
Share this article

Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported third-quarter sales growth that was slightly better than expected, as pricing boosted revenue and helped offset lower volumes of beer sold.

AB InBev also announced a $1 billion (€940 million) share buyback and said it would offer to buy back bonds worth $3 billion (€2.83 billion), as it looks to further cut a debt pile built up over years of blockbuster acquisitions.

Third-Quarter Sales

Sales at the Budweiser brewer  grew 5% in the quarter to $15.57 billion (€14.68 billion), while analysts in a company-provided consensus had, on average, expected growth of 4.7%.

“The strength of our global footprint delivered another quarter of top- and bottom-line growth," commented Michel Doukeris, chief executive, AB InBev. "Revenue increased by 5.0% with an EBITDA increase of 4.1%. We continue to invest in our strategic priorities for the long-term.”

Although revenue grew in about 80% of its markets, it dropped 13.5% in the United States, dragged, in part, by declining volumes of Bud Light beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

AB Inbev's Bud Light has lost its top spot among U.S. consumers recently after a conservatives backlash over a social media promotional campaign with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer.

Volume Sales Decline

Total volumes dropped 3.4%, the company said in a statement, adding that sales per hectoliter were up, thanks to pricing.

Brewers have been hiking prices of their beer amid rapid cost inflation, but that has so far not impacted drinkers' demand.

Still, Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer warned last week that tough economic conditions in some markets could hurt beer volumes next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Anora To Distribute AB InBev Brands In Finland, Norway

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Carlsberg Warns Weak Consumer Sentiment May Hurt Beer Sales
2
Drinks

Anora Appoints Jacek Pastuszka As New Chief Executive
3
Drinks

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Full-Year Profit Expectations
4
Drinks

Campari Q3 Sales Miss Analysts Expectations
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com