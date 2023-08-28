52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Anora To Distribute AB InBev Brands In Finland, Norway

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Nordic drinks firm Anora has announced the signing of a partnership with AB InBev, under which it will distribute beer brands including Corona, Stella Artois and Budweiser in the on-trade channel in Finland and Norway.

The agreement comes into effect at the start of September, and will enable Finland-headquartered Anora to strengthen its offering to on-trade customers, a key element in its growth strategy, the drinks firm said.

'Honoured And Excited'

“We are honoured and excited about this partnership with AB InBev," commented Pekka Tennilä, Anora chief executive.

"We have been focusing strongly on building our on-trade excellence at Anora and this partnership is another important step on that path. In line with our purpose of bringing the world of drinks to Nordic consumers, with the addition of these iconic beer brands in our partner brand portfolio we can offer even better service to our on-trade customers in Finland and Norway."

Elsewhere. Jerry Maguire, director, Growth Markets Europe at AB InBev, praised the "outstanding reputation" developed by Anora in recent years, adding that the brewer is "delighted to go hand-in-hand with Anora to grow our strong global brands".

ADVERTISEMENT

The long-term partnership agreement covers all on-trade distribution of AB InBev brands such as Corona Extra and Corona Cero, Stella Artois, and Budweiser in the Finnish and Norwegian markets.

Second-Quarter Sales

Last week, Anora announced a 10.2% increase in net sales during the second quarter of its fiscal year, attributed to the positive impact of its acquisition of the Globus Wine portfolio the previous year.

Accumulated net sales for the period reached €182.7 million, marking an increase from €165.7 million recorded in the same period the preceding year. Net sales if Globus Wine is excluded totalled €158.5 million.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

German Spirits Maker Underberg Group Sees Sales Up 3% In Full Year
2
Drinks

Anora Appoints Risto Gaggl As Senior Vice President Of Industrial Unit
3
Drinks

Heineken Exits Russia With One-Euro Sale Of Operations
4
Drinks

Anora Sees Second-Quarter Sales Boosted By Globus Wine
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com