Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I To Distribute San Miguel In The UK

AB InBev subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has entered into an agreement with Spain's Mahou San Miguel to distribute the San Miguel brand in the UK.

Budweiser has been distributing Mahou in the UK since 2021, the brewer added.

The latest agreement will bring Mahou San Miguel’s two leading brands under one umbrella.

Alberto Rodríguez-Toquero, managing director of Mahou San Miguel, described the deal as “a new chapter for Mahou San Miguel in the UK” and added, “This agreement further extends the relationship between our two companies.

“The UK is an important market for San Miguel, and we are confident that Budweiser Brewing Group will succeed in fulfilling our ambitious plans for the brand.”

San Miguel

San Miguel will join Budweiser Brewing Group’s portfolio from 1st January 2025, the brewer noted.

The deal will see Budweiser distribute and promote San Miguel’s portfolio of world beers in the UK, including San Miguel Especial, San Miguel 0.0, and San Miguel Gluten Free.

Jason Warner, CEO of Europe at AB InBev, stated, “At Budweiser Brewing Group, we’re proud to sell some of the nation’s favourite beers. We are delighted to bring San Miguel into our portfolio of brands.

“Our customers can now look forward to experiencing the exceptional quality that both Mahou San Miguel and Budweiser Brewing Group are known for, as we toast to a future with more cheers!”

In May of this year, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a rise of 2.6% in first-quarter sales, in line with forecasts, but the impact of a roughly year-old US boycott of key brand Bud Light continued to hurt the brewer.