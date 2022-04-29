Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Carlsberg CEO Says Polish Beer Sales Drop Amid Ukraine Refugee Crisis

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Carlsberg said its beer sales in Poland fell by 3-4% in March and have continued to drop in April, underlining the troubles facing brewers in a market which has been declining as consumers switch to wine and spirits.

The Danish brewer's chief executive Cees't Hart said the trend has been exacerbated this year by an additional excise tax, inflation and since February the refugee crisis precipitated by Russia's invasion of Poland's neighbour Ukraine.

Almost 3 million Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland in less than two months, with the population of Warsaw alone growing by around 15% since Moscow began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on 24 February.

"A lot of big parties were cancelled, and the lives of many people were affected as they're taking care of the refugees," Hart said, adding, "Their minds are simply in a different place than celebrating life and having a beer together."

Consumer Confidence

Polish consumer confidence has dropped sharply since the Ukraine crisis began, hitting 20-year lows in March and April.

Beer consumption in Poland totalled 102 litres per person last year, which is still by far the highest of any of Carlsberg's main markets.

Carlsberg, which has three breweries in the country, is Poland's third biggest brewer, with a market share of around 20%.

The Danish brewer's first-quarter sales excluding Russia increased 27% year on year, as post-pandemic consumers began drinking more expensive beer.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

WSTA Names New Chair And Deputy Chair
2
Drinks

Rémy Cointreau Gives Confident Outlook Despite China COVID Woes
3
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Q3 Sales Beat Forecasts, Cautious On Q4
4
Drinks

Carlsberg's First-Quarter Sales Boosted By Thirsty Consumers
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com