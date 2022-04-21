Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Carlsberg Expects €1.3bn Writedown On Russia Divestment

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Carlsberg expects a writedown of about DKK 9.5 billion (€1.3 billion) related to its decision to divest its business in Russia, the Danish brewer said in a statement.

The assessment did not take into account any external offers for the business, Carlsberg said.

The brewer said it also expected impairment charges in Ukraine of DKK 300 million (€40.3 million) along with goodwill write-downs of DKK 700 million (€94.1 million) for the Central and Eastern Europe region, which includes Ukraine.

"The writedown isn't quite as grim as one might have feared," Sydbank analyst Per Fogh told Reuters.

"This is what they consider to be fair value of the asset now, but the question still remains what a potential buyer would pay for it."

Profit Growth Forecast

Carlsberg lowered its operating profit growth forecast for this year to between minus 5% and plus 2%, compared with previous guidance of 0% and 7%.

The company last year generated 10% of its total revenue and 6% of its operating profit in Russia, where it has eight breweries and 8,400 employees.

It took full control of Baltika in 2008 but has faced sluggish sales amid a sanction-hit economy and regulations to curb alcohol abuse.

Carlsberg , the Western brewer most exposed to the Russian market, said in late March that it would sell its Russian business.

As of 1 January 2022 and until completion of the divestment, the Russian business will not be part of the Central & Eastern Europe region, Carlsberg added.

The beer giant also said that it hopes to resume production at its breweries in Ukraine when the situation in the country stabilises, and added that there will be changes to the accounting treatment of profit and loss from the business due to the 'extraordinary nature' of the situation.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Anora Expects EBITDA To Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels
2
Drinks

Diageo To Explore Sustainable Packaging Solutions With ecoSPIRITS
3
Drinks

Diageo Launches Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer In The UK
4
Drinks

Heineken Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Sales As Europe Reopens
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com