Corona Achieves Net-Zero Plastic Footprint Globally

Published on Jun 14 2021 1:50 PM in Drinks tagged: Sustainability / Environment / Corona Beer / Plastic Footprint

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has announced that its Corona brand has achieved a net-zero plastic footprint globally, which means that it recovers more plastic than it releases into the environment.

The achievement, which AB InBev claims is a first among global beverage brands, is part of Corona's vision to be a sustainability leader in consumer packaged goods.

It is also the latest in the brand's longtime efforts to help protect the world's oceans and beaches from marine plastic pollution.

'Deeply Connected With Nature'

Global vice-president of marketing at Corona, Felipe Ambra, said, "As a brand born at the beach and deeply connected with nature, Corona has a responsibility to do all it can to be an ally to our environment and our oceans."

"Becoming the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint is the latest in Corona's broader ambition to help protect the world's oceans and beaches from plastic pollution."

The milestone follows an extensive external assessment of Corona's global operations against the 3RI Corporate Plastic Stewardship Guidelines by South Pole, a leading climate solutions provider.

It measured Corona's remaining plastic usage across the brand's products and distribution logistics processes.

The assessment procedure implemented the Verra Plastic Waste Reduction Standard to calculate the impact of Corona's mitigation activities, including a significant investment in the Mexican recycling facility, Recicla.

'Setting A High Bar'

Irene Hofmeijer, senior managing consultant for Plastics at South Pole, said, "Corona is setting a high bar for the industry. Their ongoing product redesign efforts will progressively eliminate the plastic they don't need, and their investment in Mexico Recicla goes well beyond what is required to address their current plastic footprint, the plastic lost to nature.

"We congratulate Corona for reducing plastic usage, and strengthening collection and recycling infrastructure in Mexico, without which the vision of a circular economy would not be possible."

Corona's net-zero plastic achievement is another step in the brand's long-term journey to eliminate its plastic footprint entirely, AB InBev added.

The company is looking for passionate entrepreneurs from across the globe to help the brand find new ideas or technologies that can reduce or eliminate more plastic from the supply chain through the Corona Plastic-Free Challenge.

'First Important Step'

Richard Hill, CEO of Ocean Generation, commented, "We welcome this first important step by Corona towards the complete removal of plastic from their supply chain.

"This net-zero plastic footprint accreditation demonstrates Corona's recognition of the plastic footprint their products leave on the planet and the series of practical steps they are starting to take in mitigation."

Corona's efforts highlight its longstanding commitment to protecting the world's oceans and beaches from plastic pollution.

So far, the brand has conducted over 1,400 clean-ups, engaging over 68,000 volunteers, and collecting plastic waste from more than 44 million square meters of beach, the brewer added.