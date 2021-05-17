Delhaize Belgium Supports Music Sector With Plus One Rosé

Published on May 17 2021 12:30 PM in Drinks tagged: Delhaize Belgium / Donation / Plus One Rosé / LIVE2020

Delhaize Belgium and Plus One Rosé, developed by singer Mathieu Terryn, are joining forces to support the music sector.

Currently, for every can of rosé sold, Plus One donates €0.25 to the LIVE2020 support fund for the music sector.

Delhaize has pledged to double the donation if 100,000 cans are sold by 1 August, which means a donation of €50,000 will be made by the retailer to help the music sector.

Plus One Rosé

Mathieu Terryn, a member of the Bazart group, created the canned rosé wine brand, Plus One, available exclusively at Delhaize, in an effort to help the music sector, which has suffered as a result of restrictions on live gigs due to the pandemic.

A donation from the sale of each can is sent to LIVE2020, a fund that supports all professionals in the music industry, such as DJs, stage builders, sound engineers, and musicians.

Mathieu Terryn, creator of Plus One Rosé, said, "We are delighted that Delhaize has decided to put our Plus One on their shelves as well! We started this story a year ago as an initiative to support the LIVE2020 fund.

"This support is now more than ever needed to keep the music industry alive. We are very excited about Delhaize's promise to double the amount of support if we sell 100,000 cans."

Plus One Rosé is a fruity wine from the Artadi winery in Spain.

The cans are available both online and in Delhaize supermarkets, with the LIVE2020 challenge running from 1 May to 1 August 2021.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.