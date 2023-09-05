52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Delhaize Unveils List Of Second Set Of Stores To Be Acquired By Independent Retailers

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Belgian retailer Delhaize has revealed the details of the second set of supermarkets, comprising 17 stores, to be acquired by independent retailers.

The acquisitions are part of Delhaize's plan, announced in March of this year, to move away from a company-owned model.

The acquired stores comprise eight in Wallonia, four in Brussels and five in Flanders.

The stores will open by November and December 2023 and January 2024, the retailer added.

Acquisition

The buyers in the latest set include seven entrepreneurs currently operating one or more Delhaize and other stores, seven Delhaize employees, and three external candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

'We will intensively guide them in the coming weeks towards a successful takeover of their new Delhaize supermarket. We are very much looking forward to further collaboration with all these partners,' Delhaize said in a statement.   

In the coming weeks, the retailer will convert the 17 supermarkets from a self-managed format to an independent Delhaize formula. 

'There is a lot involved in converting a self-managed supermarket into an independently operated store. On average, the transition period lasts about 10 weeks and a lot has to be done, in administrative terms, technical terms, and IT, for example,' Delhaize added. 

In August, the Belgian retailer revealed the first set of 15 stores that are set to be taken over by independent retailers. The stores are scheduled to open in October and November of this year. 

According to a study published earlier this year, one in six supermarkets in Belgium are facing structural problems and are at risk of closure, which equates to 16.2% of the market, or around 576 stores in total.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

South Africa's Shoprite Will Spend $440m To Support Market Share Growth
2
Retail

UK Consumers 'Very Thoughtful' On Big Ticket Spending, Asda Chair Says
3
Retail

UK Consumer Spending Growth Slows In August: Barclays
4
Retail

Drought To Affect Supply Of Food And Beverage In Spain, FIAB Warns
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com