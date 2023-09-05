Delhaize Unveils List Of Second Set Of Stores To Be Acquired By Independent Retailers

Belgian retailer Delhaize has revealed the details of the second set of supermarkets, comprising 17 stores, to be acquired by independent retailers.

The acquisitions are part of Delhaize's plan, announced in March of this year, to move away from a company-owned model.

The acquired stores comprise eight in Wallonia, four in Brussels and five in Flanders.

The stores will open by November and December 2023 and January 2024, the retailer added.

Acquisition

The buyers in the latest set include seven entrepreneurs currently operating one or more Delhaize and other stores, seven Delhaize employees, and three external candidates.

'We will intensively guide them in the coming weeks towards a successful takeover of their new Delhaize supermarket. We are very much looking forward to further collaboration with all these partners,' Delhaize said in a statement.

In the coming weeks, the retailer will convert the 17 supermarkets from a self-managed format to an independent Delhaize formula.

'There is a lot involved in converting a self-managed supermarket into an independently operated store. On average, the transition period lasts about 10 weeks and a lot has to be done, in administrative terms, technical terms, and IT, for example,' Delhaize added.

In August, the Belgian retailer revealed the first set of 15 stores that are set to be taken over by independent retailers. The stores are scheduled to open in October and November of this year.

According to a study published earlier this year, one in six supermarkets in Belgium are facing structural problems and are at risk of closure, which equates to 16.2% of the market, or around 576 stores in total.