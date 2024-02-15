52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Launches Open-Source Climate Hubs

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Ahold Delhaize Launches Open-Source Climate Hubs

Ahold Delhaize has launched what it describes as 'open source climate hubs' across its European retail banners, where suppliers can gain insights into carbon emissions, as well as accessing resources related to emissions reduction.

The climate hubs, introduced by retailers including Albert, Albert Heijn, Alfa Beta, Delhaize Belgium, Etos, Gall & Gall, Maxi and Mega Image, are part of Ahold Delhaize's scope 3 decarbonisation pathway, the retailer said in a statement.

The open-source platforms will aim to support suppliers in commencing their decarbonisation journey, on a step-by-step basis, including instruction videos as well as links to external resources such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

'Thousands Of Suppliers'

“Our value chain is a complex system with thousands of suppliers, producers and farmers around the world supplying hundreds of thousands of products," commented Jan Ernst de Groot, CLO and CSO, Ahold Delhaize.

"These products and their related packaging materials, in turn, are composed of materials and ingredients from other suppliers. Mapping the emissions from all these products and materials is a major challenge, for which we need input from our partners. The climate hubs are a great way to encourage our suppliers to track and reduce their emissions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Emissions Reduction Targets

Ahold Delhaize has established carbon emission reduction targets for scope 1, 2 and 3 in line with the UN’s goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, with its scope 1 and 2 targets already validated by the SBTi.

According to the retailer, the majority of emissions generated in its brands’ value chains are from the products and services purchased from suppliers – some 88.1% of scope 3 emissions.

It said that it is seeking to encourage suppliers to engage in emissions reduction efforts in areas such as livestock farming, raw material sourcing, processing, transport, packaging, deforestation, food waste reduction and agricultural practices.

“What initially commenced as an Albert Heijn initiative, was quickly adapted by Delhaize and eventually arrived at our brands across Europe," added Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. "This is a great example of the local collaboration between the brands and how we can learn from each other’s best practices.”

Read More: Supermarket Group Ahold Delhaize Reassures Investors With Cost Cuts

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

IDDBA 2024 To Take Place In Houston, Texas, In June
IDDBA 2024 To Take Place In Houston, Texas, In June
2
Retail

Makro Spain Expands Private-Label Assortment
Makro Spain Expands Private-Label Assortment
3
Retail

SPAR University Teams Up With EasyToys In The Netherlands
SPAR University Teams Up With EasyToys In The Netherlands
4
Retail

5 Global Retail Trend Predictions For 2024: IGD
5 Global Retail Trend Predictions For 2024: IGD

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com