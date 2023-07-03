Diageo Invests €25m To Boost Production Of Non-Alcoholic Guinness

Diageo has announced it plans to invest €25 million in a new facility at its St. James Gate premises in Dublin, Ireland, as it seeks to increase production of its Guinness 0.0 brand.

The new facility will feature six new processing units with a total capacity of 500,000 hectolitres, as demand for the non-alcohol variant of the popular stout starts to heat up.

Production of Guinness 0.0, which was first launched in 2021, is expected to rise by around 300% as a result of the investment.

'Non -Alcoholic Category'

“This expansion in production capacity at St James’s Gate is a testament to the quality of Guinness 0.0 and the growth of the non-alcoholic category, as consumers look for more choice on different occasions,” commented Barry O’Sullivan, Diageo Ireland managing director, who added that he expects the stout to be "another export success story for Ireland".

Diageo anticipates that the stout will account for around 10% of all Guinness sales in Ireland over the coming years, according to reports.

Delisting From Exchanges

Earlier this year, Diageo delisted its shares from the Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin exchanges.

The firm said that the decision came after a comprehensive evaluation of its trading volumes, costs, and administrative obligations associated with the listings. The delisting process was completed at the end of May from both exchanges.

According to Diageo, the delistings will have no effect on its day-to-day activities in France or Ireland.

