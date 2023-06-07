Diageo's CEO Ivan Menezes Passes Away

Spirits giant Diageo has announced that its long-time boss Ivan Menezes has passed away following a brief illness.

The announcement comes after the world's biggest spirits company on Monday said CEO-designate Debra Crew would assume the top role on an interim basis immediately as Menezes was under medical treatment.

British-American national Menezes, 63, who was born in the Indian city of Pune, joined Diageo after its formation through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan in 1997.

Menezes, who was set to retire at the end of this month, was in the hospital receiving treatment for conditions including a stomach ulcer, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sales at Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, surged under Menezes' leadership, and he steered the company through multiple brand acquisitions as well as a major sustainability overhaul.

Menezes was one of Britain’s longest serving and most respected FTSE chief executives.

He served as the strategy director for Guinness plc, and following the formation of Diageo, he was appointed group integration director tasked with the integration of this ‘merger of equals’.

Javier Ferrán, chairman of Diageo plc, commented, “This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation.

"Ivan was there at the creation of Diageo and over 25 years, shaped Diageo to become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer companies."

