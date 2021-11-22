Diageo Launches Responsible Drinking Campaign

Diageo, maker of Guinness, Johnnie Walker, and Baileys, has launched a new responsible drinking campaign – Know When to Stop – designed to make people stop and think about overindulgence during the festive period.

Through a series of digital animations, the campaign shows what happens when common holiday pleasures like eating sweet treats, binge watching TV and films, and over-decorating your home can become one too many.

'Know When to Stop' Campaign

Launched across Diageo’s social channels, 'Know When to Stop' is part of the company’s commitment to reaching one billion people with dedicated responsible drinking messaging by 2030 and educating people on the risks of the harmful use of alcohol as part of the company’s 10-year action plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress.

Kate Gibson, global director of Diageo in society, said, "We know the holidays are an important time of year for people to be getting together and celebrating. This campaign is a fun, festive reminder that there’s a happy limit to everything and the holidays are best enjoyed in moderation, be that drinking, eating, or binge-watching."

As part of the campaign, Diageo commissioned a survey of adults in the UK to gauge people's feelings and attitudes towards holiday indulgences and experiences.

Nearly a fifth (17%) said they didn’t get to celebrate the winter holidays the way they wanted to in 2020 and plan on making up for it this year.

Among those who plan to do at least one thing in excess, close to half (48%) admit they will eat more sweets and baked goods this year than in the past, while over a third will be binge-watching TV and movies (38%) and shopping (33%).

More than one-third (35%) of people readily confessed to generally eating and drinking more during the holidays than any other time of the year, the study noted.

Online Campaign

The digital animations were created by an award-winning illustrator, Cari Vander Yacht, who said, “I wanted to visually capture the sort of manic nature of ‘too much of a good thing,’ which was central to the overall idea of moderation. I like tales of human folly, so I tried to capture that in a festive, over the top way.”

The global campaign from Diageo has been designed to signpost adults to DRINKiQ - a global resource to help people make responsible choices about drinking, or not drinking.

DRINKiQ is available in 16 languages and 35 country sites and is a dedicated responsible drinking website that provides training, information, and practical advice on alcohol and its impact on the body, along with a range of resources to encourage moderate consumption.

Speaking on the online resource, Kate Gibson added, "DRINKiQ is a great place for people to go to find out more about alcohol, the impact it can have on their bodies, and the importance of drinking in moderation."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.–