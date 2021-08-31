ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Diageo North America Launches New Tool To Prevent Impaired Driving

Published on Aug 31 2021 11:58 AM in Drinks tagged: Diageo / North America / Impaired Driving / UNITAR

Diageo North America Launches New Tool To Prevent Impaired Driving

Diageo North America has launched a new online experience and tool in the United States to create awareness among 21–35-year-olds about the impact of driving under the the influence of alcohol.

Developed in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Wrong Side of the Road campaign is a virtual learning experience that conveys to users the effects of drunk driving, as well as its consequences.

“We believe that a single crash caused by impaired driving is one too many. As a leading beverage alcohol company, it is our responsibility to create prevention tools to help save lives,” said Ana Fitzgibbons, director, Diageo in Society.

“With this new anti-impaired driving experience and programme, we continue to invest and innovate in our approach to further educate people and create awareness, while stigmatising the irresponsible behaviour. This initiative is a component of Diageo’s global effort to change the attitudes of five million people by 2030 when they think about drinking and driving.”

Wrong Side Of The Road Campaign

Wrong Side of the Road comprises a series of videos where three impaired drivers share their real-life experiences.

It includes someone who crashed on his way to work the morning after a night of drinking, an individual who drove impaired to look for his brother, who he believed to be in trouble, and a father who crashed into a wall while driving to a high school football game.

The interactive tool attempts to create the experience of a live conversation by offering pre-recorded answers to questions directed at the protagonists from users.

These questions revolve around their decisions and consequences, such as ‘Did you feel pressure to drive?’, ‘What was going through your head?’ and ‘How did your family react?’

Advertisement

At the end of the experience, the tool reveals a summary of learnings and directs users to other online resources that can offer additional information and support.

Diageo plans to roll out the tool in additional markets including Ireland, Italy, Greece, Spain, South Africa, India, Nigeria, Mexico, Colombia and Dominican Republic over the next 12 months, with users in each market able to select from a series of real impaired driver incidents based in their own country or region, in their local language.

'First-Hand' Experience

“I know first-hand the harm of impaired driving and the ripple effects even one bad event can have on many, many people. It’s very hard to face the fact that you drive impaired,” said David Whitesock, who features in one of the stories included in the tool.

“What’s incredible about this project is that you can ask questions you wouldn’t dare ask anyone, but do it privately and get real, personal responses back. Diageo’s tool will help reach people at scale to make better, more informed decisions; decisions that will ensure that people stay home or get home safely.”

In November 2019, Diageo North America launched a new social media campaign to encourage people to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol during the holiday season.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Diageo Agrees To Acquire Mezcal Unión

Diageo Agrees To Acquire Mezcal Unión
Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening

Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening
Diageo Pledges £4.5m To Support India’s COVID-19 Response

Diageo Pledges £4.5m To Support India’s COVID-19 Response
Diageo Expecting Double-Digit Profit Growth This Year

Diageo Expecting Double-Digit Profit Growth This Year
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Aperol Owner Campari Not Worried About Competitors Tue, 31 Aug 2021

Aperol Owner Campari Not Worried About Competitors
Beer Brand Żubr Helps Biebrza National Park In Poland Fri, 27 Aug 2021

Beer Brand Żubr Helps Biebrza National Park In Poland
Heineken, Distell To Conclude Takeover Talks By End September Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Heineken, Distell To Conclude Takeover Talks By End September
Portuguese Wine Exports Grow 19% In First Half Of 2021 Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Portuguese Wine Exports Grow 19% In First Half Of 2021
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN