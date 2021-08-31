Diageo North America Launches New Tool To Prevent Impaired Driving

Published on Aug 31 2021 11:58 AM in Drinks tagged: Diageo / North America / Impaired Driving / UNITAR

Diageo North America has launched a new online experience and tool in the United States to create awareness among 21–35-year-olds about the impact of driving under the the influence of alcohol.

Developed in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Wrong Side of the Road campaign is a virtual learning experience that conveys to users the effects of drunk driving, as well as its consequences.

“We believe that a single crash caused by impaired driving is one too many. As a leading beverage alcohol company, it is our responsibility to create prevention tools to help save lives,” said Ana Fitzgibbons, director, Diageo in Society.

“With this new anti-impaired driving experience and programme, we continue to invest and innovate in our approach to further educate people and create awareness, while stigmatising the irresponsible behaviour. This initiative is a component of Diageo’s global effort to change the attitudes of five million people by 2030 when they think about drinking and driving.”

Wrong Side Of The Road Campaign

Wrong Side of the Road comprises a series of videos where three impaired drivers share their real-life experiences.

It includes someone who crashed on his way to work the morning after a night of drinking, an individual who drove impaired to look for his brother, who he believed to be in trouble, and a father who crashed into a wall while driving to a high school football game.

The interactive tool attempts to create the experience of a live conversation by offering pre-recorded answers to questions directed at the protagonists from users.

These questions revolve around their decisions and consequences, such as ‘Did you feel pressure to drive?’, ‘What was going through your head?’ and ‘How did your family react?’

Advertisement

At the end of the experience, the tool reveals a summary of learnings and directs users to other online resources that can offer additional information and support.

Diageo plans to roll out the tool in additional markets including Ireland, Italy, Greece, Spain, South Africa, India, Nigeria, Mexico, Colombia and Dominican Republic over the next 12 months, with users in each market able to select from a series of real impaired driver incidents based in their own country or region, in their local language.

'First-Hand' Experience

“I know first-hand the harm of impaired driving and the ripple effects even one bad event can have on many, many people. It’s very hard to face the fact that you drive impaired,” said David Whitesock, who features in one of the stories included in the tool.

“What’s incredible about this project is that you can ask questions you wouldn’t dare ask anyone, but do it privately and get real, personal responses back. Diageo’s tool will help reach people at scale to make better, more informed decisions; decisions that will ensure that people stay home or get home safely.”

In November 2019, Diageo North America launched a new social media campaign to encourage people to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol during the holiday season.