Drinks Groups Welcome Agreement On EU-Mercosur Deal

European drinks groups have welcomed the bilateral trade deal between the EU and South America’s Mercosur bloc, with spiritsEUROPE director general Ulrich Adam describing it as a “vital step forward to unlock growth opportunities and strengthen ties between two like-minded regions.”

spiritsEUROPE has called on the parties involved to ensure a ‘swift conclusion’ to the agreement, to help unlock economic growth.

“Once in force, the agreement will secure a first-mover advantage and allow both regions to reap its full benefits,” Adam said. “For the EU spirits sector, it promises significant benefits, including tariff elimination, trade facilitation, increased regulatory cooperation, and strong protection of geographical indications.”

‘Critical Role’

Elsewhere, the Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV) noted that the deal will play a ‘critical role’ in ensuring the economic stability of the European wine sector by unlocking new trade opportunities.

“After 25 years of negotiations, the time has come to finalise and swiftly ratify this agreement,” commented Mauricio González-Gordon, president of CEEV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initial provisions on wine market access and GI protection were already promising, but the latest revisions addressing environmental concerns bring additional benefits to both parties. In these challenging times, the agreement represents a vital opportunity for the European wine companies to access new markets and attract more wine consumers.”

‘A Clear And Powerful Message’

Announcing the deal last week, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that it sends “a clear and powerful message to the world”.

“In an increasingly confrontational world, we demonstrate that democracies can rely on each other,” von der Leyen explained. “This agreement is not just an economic opportunity, it is a political necessity.”

Not all representative groups in Europe were positive about the deal, with Copa-Cogeca, which represents the farming community at a European level, noting that the agreement would have ‘profound consequences for family farming across Europe’ and ‘exacerbate the economic strain’ on many farming communities.