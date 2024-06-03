Duży Ben Reports Sales Growth Of 32% In First Quarter

Duży Ben, a chain of liquor stores owned by the Eurocash Group, has reported sales growth of 32% in the first quarter to PLN 108.34 million (€25.4 million).

The chain reported a 10% increase in sales in like-for-like stores during the quarter. It expanded its store network to 426 outlets from 338 in the same period last year.

In full-year 2023, Duży Ben helped boost sales in Eurocash Group's projects segment by 21%

Eurocash Group attributed its good performance to 'innovative' business strategies implemented by Duży Ben.

The company allows shoppers to order products online and pick it up in a selected store.

In the autumn of 2023, Duży Ben conducted a pilot project before rolling out the click-and-collect service via its e-commerce platform, sklep.duzyben.pl.

The platform also offers an extensive assortment of products, dedicated offers and competitions, and a knowledge base about alcohol.

Omnichannel Strategy

Michał Florkiewicz, general director of the Duży Ben chain at Eurocash Group stated, "Thanks to an omnichannel strategy, presence in e-commerce and q-commerce, and tools such as a loyalty mobile application, we can flexibly meet various customer expectations and ensure their convenience.

"Continuously improving the experience in the store and offering them a full range of solutions tailored to their needs are our priority and we pursue these goals in many dimensions. Additionally, the high NPS rating confirms that our activities are heading in the right direction."

In addition, Duży Ben also offers its customers a subscription model in several cyclical variants, and has also implemented a home delivery service.

Eurocash Group reported 'stable' sales amounting to PLN 7.6 billion (€1.8 billion) in the first quarter of its financial year.