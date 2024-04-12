Asda Launches Online Prescription Service

Asda has launched an online prescription service in partnership with Pharmacy2U, an NHS-approved online pharmacy in the UK.

The Asda Online Pharmacy will allow patients to manage their prescriptions online and have them delivered to their home address, the retailer noted.

Faisal Tuddy, head of pharmacy and superintendent pharmacist at Asda Pharmacy, commented, “By launching this platform, we are now able to reach even more Asda customers across the country, some of whom may not have an Asda Pharmacy nearby.

“We know how important it is for families to be able to simply access their repeat prescriptions without having to worry. This expansion ensures greater convenience for our patients, who can now easily access these services online.”

Asda Online Pharmacy

New patients are required to register for an account on Pharmacy.Asda.com to be able to order prescriptions for home delivery and track their orders.

The prescriptions will be checked by qualified pharmacists and delivered to patients’ doorsteps at no additional cost, Asda added.

The retailer also plans to introduce a click-and-collect option from Asda’s 232 pharmacy locations.

Kevin Heath, CEO of Pharmacy2U, stated, “At Pharmacy2U, we’re committed to making healthcare easily accessible for the whole family. We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Asda to now bring our online prescription services to a place of ease for their customers.

“Supermarkets play a huge role in daily life, making this a natural yet exciting next step for patients.”

Last month, Asda noted that it would give more than 120,000 store workers an 8.4% pay rise from 1 July, following a similar move by other large British retailers, as the government’s national minimum wage goes up.