Drinks

EU Wine Production Reached 16.1bn Litres In 2022: Eurostat

By Dayeeta Das
The sold production of wine in the EU, including sparkling wine, port and grape must, reached 16.1 billion litres in 2022, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

The top three wine producers accounted for 83% of EU production, with Italy and Spain each contributing nearly 5.0 billion litres or 62% of the total sold production in the EU combined.

France produced 3.4 billion litres, accounting for 20% of this total, data showed.

Other producers exceeding 1% of the EU total were Germany (4%), Portugal (above 2%), and Hungary (below 2%).

Leading Exporters

In 2022, the EU members exported 7.2 billion litres of wine, with almost half (3.2 billion litres, 44%) exported to countries outside of the EU.

The United Kingdom imported 23% of this total, followed by the United States at 22%, Russia at 9% and Canada at 6%.

In 2022, Italy led EU wine exports, shipping 2.2 billion litres, constituting 30% of the total exports from EU member countries.

Spain followed closely with 2.1 billion litres (29%), while France exported 1.4 billion litres (19%).

Projections For 2023

Elsewhere, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) has said that world wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers.

Initial projections from OIV estimate world wine output, excluding juices and musts, between 241.7 million and 246.6 million hectolitres (mhl), with a mid-range estimate of 244.1 mhl.

Recently, France's farm ministry raised its estimate for this year's wine production, confirming that it will regain the top spot among world producers although some major producing regions including Bordeaux have been hit by disease.

The ministry estimated this year's vintage at 47.2 million hectolitres, up from 46 million pegged last month and now 2% above last year's volume.

