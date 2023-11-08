Lidl Launches Online Wine Store, Plans Sustainable Shop

German discounter Lidl is enhancing the retail experience in various markets with initiatives such as an online wine store and plans for a new sustainable store.

Lidl Spain has rolled out an online wine cellar with free delivery of around 23 varieties from the main Spanish denominations of origin, including Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Jumilla, Rueda, and Vino de Pago.

The offer includes two notable wines: the Marqués de Vinuesa Crianza, winner of a gold medal at the Berliner Wine Trophy 2023 and retailing for €3.99; and the Gamellón Joven, which was awarded 90 points by the Peñín Guide ratings and priced at €2.49 a bottle.

The average cost of a bottle of wine is €2.59. The discounter also sells packs of two, three, four and six, with the pack of four starting at €9.99.

Also available online are a wide range of wine accessories, such as corkscrews, refrigerators, and stackable wooden racks.

This is Lidl’s first foray into food and beverage e-commerce in Spain, as it previously only sold non-food items online.

Sustainable Shop

In Italy, Lidl plans to open a new store that will set a global benchmark for sustainability for the entire group. The store will be located in the northern part of the country and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

The German discounter already uses 60% recycled materials in new stores, as part of a shift to a circular approach to construction, in which materials are used multiple times.

According to Emilio Arduino, Central Services and Real Estate Development Manager, Lidl Italia is shifting from building stores that focus on energy autonomy and reducing the impact of heating to building stores with reusable materials.

Lidl Italia is also investing €800 million in the next two years to expand its network of stores and distribution centres, especially in the south.

The next hub is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024 in Assemini, Sardinia. The company also plans to open a new logistics platform in Palermo, Sicily, bringing the total number in Italy to 13.