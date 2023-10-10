Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits To Exclusively Distribute Sazerac In France

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS) has agreed to become the sole distributor of Sazerac's premium brand portfolio in France.

MBWS and Sazerac will commence this 'new strategic step' on 1 January 2024, consolidating the long-standing partnership between the two groups in the US market.

Fahd Khadraoui, chief executive officer of MBWS said, "I am delighted to consolidate our historic partnership with Sazerac. The integration of these brands gives us the opportunity to offer a broader premium range, while covering complementary categories with strong potential on the French market.

"Our ambition to develop these brands in the French market is perfectly in line with our group’s medium-term development plans."

Product Portfolio

Sazerac's premium portfolio includes, among anothers, Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, W. L. Weller, Sazerac Rye, 1792, E.H. Taylor Jr, George T Stagg and Pappy Van Winkle bourbon brands, as well as Sazerac de Forge cognac brand, Jung and Wulff rum brand and Peychaud's cocktail bitters.

This portfolio of brands complements the categories in which MBWS operates, the company noted.

The integration of these additional brands alongside those already distributed by MBWS, such as Paddy, Fireball and Southern Comfort, will enable it to expand its presence in segments such as bourbon, rum and the mixology trend.

The partnership will also considerably enhance the company's commercial offering in France.

Sazerac's brands will benefit from MBWS' sales capabilities and market presence.

In addition, they will receive support from specialised teams that cover all distribution channels, including Op'team Spirit, La Martiniquaise, and Bardinet for off-trade, BLMHD for on-trade, and Premium Craft Spirits for premium independent wine and liquor stores.

'Building Premium Brands'

Christophe Beau, managing director global sales of Sazerac added, "This new dimension to our partnership with the MBWS group will further consolidate our brands in France. I am delighted to continue this collaboration, which is based on the great complementarity of our brand portfolios and a shared determination to accelerate our expansion in the French market.

"Besides, I’d like to thank La Maison Du Whisky for their commitment in building our premium brands and developing its sales over the last years."