Paulaner Brauerei Names Thomas Drossé As Managing Director For Sales

Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe has appointed Thomas Drossé as its new managing director for sales, effective 1 February 2024.

He will join the management board of the Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe alongside Jörg Biebernick as chairperson and Sebastian Strobl as commercial director, the company noted.

Drossé succeeds Andreas Steinfatt, who has decided to leave the company to explore other opportunities.

Steinfatt has been with the company since 1995 and will leave the company on 29 February 2024.

Alexandra and Florian Schörghuber, co-CEOs of Schörghuber Group said, "We very much regret Andreas Steinfatt's decision to leave the Schörghuber Group. Through his enormous personal commitment and entrepreneurial skills, he has positively shaped the Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe for decades.

"We would like to thank him from the bottom of our hearts for his great successes, but above all for his unwavering loyalty to his brewery and to us."

Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe is a joint venture between the Schörghuber Group (70%) and Heineken (30%) and is one of the largest brewery groups in southern Germany.

Thomas Drossé

Drossé is an accomplished sales professional with extensive experience in the beverage industry.

He has over 25 years of experience in managing and changing large organisations with expertise in sales, on- and off-trade as well as customer and supplier management.

From 2008 until the middle of last year, Drossé worked at Pernod Ricard Germany. In 2012, he assumed the role of managing director of sales and trade marketing.

Prior to that, he was responsible for sales for retail and catering at Gerolsteiner Brunnen, part of Bitburger Holding, from 2000-2008.

He began his career at the Tengelmann Group in 1997, where he was responsible for purchasing non-alcoholic drinks, beer, and tobacco products as department head.

