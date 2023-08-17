52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Top 10 Beer Producers In Europe

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

There are few pleasures in life more enjoyable than winding down the week with an ice cold beer, and according to the latest data from Eurostat, beer production rose to 34.3 billion litres across the European Union last year, a 7% increase year-on-year.

The increase means that beer production levels across the bloc are now on a par with 2019, i.e. before the COVID-19 pandemic, when production stood at 34.7 billion.

Total beer production across Europe – either with or without alcohol – stood at 80 litres per inhabitant, Eurostat's data showed.

But which countries are the top producers of beer in Europe? ESM looks behind the numbers.

1. Germany
Total: 7.6 billion litres

Accounting for more than a fifth (22.2%) of the total beer production in the European Union, Germany is well out in front, producing some 7.6 billion litres of beer last year. This means that close to a quarter of all the beers produced in the EU originated in Germany. In addition, Germany is a major beer exporter, with 1.5 billion litres exported.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Spain
Total: 3.9 billion litres

Spain produced a total of 3.9 billion litres of beer last year, around 11.5% of the total beer production of the European Union.

3. Poland
Total: 3.7 billion litres

With beer production of 3.7 billion litres, Poland ranks just behind Spain, taking third place. This equates to around 11% of total beer production in the European Union.

4. Netherlands
Total: 2.6 billion litres

Annual beer production in the Netherlands – the home of Heineken – totals 2.6 billion litres, according to Eurostat, making it the fourth-biggest beer producer in the European Union. The Netherlands is the biggest exporter of beer in the European Union.

5. France
Total: 2.0 billion litres

Coming in fifth place, France accounts for approximately 5.9% of total beer production in the European Union, with annual production of 2.0 billion litres.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Belgium
Total: 2.0 billion litres (estimated)

Data on the size of the Belgian beer industry isn't available through Eurostat, however other data sources put production at an estimated 2.0 billion litres. What is clear, however, is the level of beer exported from Belgium on an annual basis, which totalled 1.6 billion litres last year.

7. Italy
Total: 1.9 billion litres

With annual production of 1.9 billion litres, Italy is the seventh biggest beer producer in the European Union.

8. Czechia
Total: 1.8 billion litres

A country with a longstanding reputation for quality beers, Czechia places eighth on the list, with production of 1.8 billion litres of beer per annum. Czechia exports 0.6 billion litres of beer annually.

9. Romania
Total: 1.6 billion litres

Romania produces around 1.6 billion litres of beer per annum, making it the ninth biggest beer producer in the European Union.

10. Austria
Total: 774 million litres

Rounding off the top ten, Austria produced around 774 million litres of beer last year, according to Eurostat.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Irish Spirits Exports See 17% Growth In 2022, Study Finds
2
Drinks

Carlsberg In The Dark Over Russian Business After Shock Seizure
3
Drinks

Carlsberg Sees Revenue Up In H1, But Volumes Still Down In Some Markets
4
Drinks

Carlsberg Lifts 2023 Profit Forecast On Solid First-Half
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com