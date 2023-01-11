Sales Of Non-Alcoholic Beer Triple In Ireland

It may be a country renowned for its pubs, but sales of non-alcoholic beer tripled in Ireland between 2017 and 2021, from 1.79 million to 5.55 million litres, according to new data from industry representative group Drinks Ireland.

The market share for non-alcoholic beer soared by 275% during this period, the group added, although it still accounts for just 1.4% of the overall beer market.

Elsewhere, sales of non-alcoholic cider and low- and no-alcohol spirits both grew in 2021, by 52% and 314% respectively.

'Consumers Seeking More Balance'

“We’re seeing that consumers in Ireland are seeking more balance when it comes to their drinking, which is positive," commented Cormac Healy, director of Drinks Ireland.

"Revenue data also shows that overall alcohol consumption continues to fall in Ireland, down by around 33% in 20 years. We see research that young people in particular are cutting back and making changes."

Ireland has a long way to go to catch up with other European markets when it comes to consumption of no- and low-alcohol beer – in Germany, the segment accounts for 11.8% of the total beer category, while in Spain, no- and low-alcohol beers account for 10.6% of the overall market, following a campaign by the industry to promote non-alcoholic beers for those that are driving.

"Drinks producers across [Ireland] are responding to growing consumer demand, through innovation and creating these great tasting alternatives," Healy added.

