ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Top EU Court Gives Broad Protection To Term 'Champagne'

Published on Sep 9 2021 12:10 PM in Drinks tagged: France / Spain / EU / champagne

Top EU Court Gives Broad Protection To Term 'Champagne'

The top European Union court backed French champagne makers on Thursday who had argued that their protection under EU law should extend far beyond banning rival sparkling wine producers from putting the word "champagne" on their bottles.

The champagne makers' association (CIVC) is seeking to prohibit a chain of tapas bars in Spain from using 'champanillo', Spanish for 'little champagne', on signs and on social media.

The commercial court of Barcelona rejected the CIVC's claims since the Champanillo sign was not intended to designate an alcoholic beverage, but rather catering premises where champagne is not sold, and so products other than those protected and targeting a different market.

The CIVC appealed to Barcelona's provincial court. That court sought guidance from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on whether protected designations of origin (PDO), such as champagne, covered services as well as products.

Geographical Provenance

The CJEU said they did cover services and were designed to offer a guarantee of quality due to geographical provenance and to prevent third parties seeking to profit from the reputation such products had acquired.

A key part in assessing if a disputed term or sign infringes a PDO was whether it evoked a link between the two.

Advertisement

The EU court said this was established if use of a name created a sufficiently clear and direct link in the mind of an average European consumer who is "reasonably well informed and reasonably observant and circumspect".

The EU judges said it was for the provincial court in Barcelona to make a definitive ruling in the case, bearing in mind the EU court's clarifications.

The champagne industry group is also contesting a new Russian law that forces foreign producers to add a 'sparkling wine' reference to their bottles, while makers of Russian 'shampanskoye' may continue to use that term alone.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

French August Wheat Shipments Outside EU At Three-Year High

French August Wheat Shipments Outside EU At Three-Year High
E. Leclerc Boss Issues Warning About French Consumers' Purchasing Power

E. Leclerc Boss Issues Warning About French Consumers' Purchasing Power
Russian Discounter Mere Plans France Market Entry

Russian Discounter Mere Plans France Market Entry
Italy Pushes For 'Nutrinform' System Over Nutri-Score

Italy Pushes For 'Nutrinform' System Over Nutri-Score
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Diageo Invests In Japanese Whiskey Komasa Kanosuke Wed, 8 Sep 2021

Diageo Invests In Japanese Whiskey Komasa Kanosuke
Jack Daniel's Parent Brown-Forman Sees Sales Up By A Fifth In First Quarter Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Jack Daniel's Parent Brown-Forman Sees Sales Up By A Fifth In First Quarter
AB InBev Sues Constellation Over Modelo Beer Thu, 2 Sep 2021

AB InBev Sues Constellation Over Modelo Beer
Pernod Ricard Posts 'Excellent Rebound' As Full-Year Sales Rise 9.7% Wed, 1 Sep 2021

Pernod Ricard Posts 'Excellent Rebound' As Full-Year Sales Rise 9.7%
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN