Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Waitrose & Partners Sees Jump In Demand For English Wine

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Waitrose & Partners said that the demand for English wine has reached an 'all-time high' at the retailer, with sales up 47% year on year and an increase in vine plantings across the UK.

Sparkling wine sales in the retailer's national distribution increased by 45% year-on-year, while still wines and local fizz saw sales up 28% in 2021.

Local red wine sales increased by 70%, local sparkling wines reported growth of 73%, and local sweet wine sales were up 18% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Wine experts at Waitrose & Partners have predicted that the English wine industry will reach new heights in the coming five to ten years.

The retailer, which claims to hold a market share of over 50% in the category, offers around 105 English and Welsh wine SKUs.

The offering includes fizz, white, red, rosé, sweet and orange wine, with prices beginning at £9.99.

The retailer sources products from small suppliers making wines for local and regional distribution, and also offers award-winning English sparkling wine varieties.

'A Relatively Young Industry'

Alexandra Mawson, sparkling wine buyer at Waitrose, said, "While still a relatively young industry compared to the rest of the world, the winemaking passion and expertise in this country is proving itself to be deserving of the world stage time and time again.

"We’re seeing the culmination of the hard work of our viticulturists and winemakers paying off in customer recognition and this, coupled with the expansion of vineyards makes it an incredibly exciting time for English wine. Our customers love supporting homegrown, local produce and English wine is a shining example of this."

Waitrose & Partners launched its first English wine in 2001, from Denbies in Surrey, and has since expanded its range.

Its latest addition is a sparkling rosé from the English vineyard, Chapel Down in Kent, which is set to launch in 265 stores and on Waitrose Cellar in August of this year.

The company also has a vineyard at the Leckford Estate in Hampshire, which produces Brut and Blanc de Blanc from vines planted in 2009.

In 2017, it expanded the vineyard by 50% to meet the increasing demand for English wine.

Read More: Waitrose Reports Full-Year Sales On A Par With Previous Year

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Swiss Shoppers Vote To Keep Migros Founder's Alcohol Ban
2
Drinks

Krombacher Group Announces Heil- und Mineralquellen Germete Acquisition
3
Drinks

Brown-Forman, Coca-Cola To Launch RTD Cocktail
4
Drinks

Brown-Forman 'Well Positioned' For Growth In The Coming Year, Says CEO
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com