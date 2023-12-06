52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Features

Buyer’s Brief: The Impact Of El Niño On Food Prices – A Perfect Storm

By Editorial
Share this article

El Niño is back, and it could have a marked influence on food prices over the coming months, writes Nick Peksa. This article appeared in ESM’s November/December 2023 edition.

The global food market seems to be faced with an ever-increasing array of supply chain issues. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and economies worldwide, but luckily it did not coincide with any major weather shocks that directly affected food production.  

However, the world is now grappling with the convergence of a potentially strong El Niño event, thus creating uncertainty and upward pressure on food prices. The UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is warning that this could threaten lives and devastate agriculture in some parts of the world.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE OR SIGN IN TO CONTINUE READING

30 Day Free Trial

Try European Supermarket Magazine Premium

Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly
email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital
magazine for a full 30 days.

  • - Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • - You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • - If you continue after the trial perion, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
Start 30-day free trial

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Trace One Set For A New Era
2
Features

Top 10 Retailers In China And Hong Kong
3
Features

SIAL Paris 2024: What You Need To Know
4
Retail

A New Era For FMCG Pricing As Demand Contraction Continues: Circana
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com