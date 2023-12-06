Buyer’s Brief: The Impact Of El Niño On Food Prices – A Perfect Storm

El Niño is back, and it could have a marked influence on food prices over the coming months, writes Nick Peksa. This article appeared in ESM’s November/December 2023 edition.

The global food market seems to be faced with an ever-increasing array of supply chain issues. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and economies worldwide, but luckily it did not coincide with any major weather shocks that directly affected food production.

However, the world is now grappling with the convergence of a potentially strong El Niño event, thus creating uncertainty and upward pressure on food prices. The UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is warning that this could threaten lives and devastate agriculture in some parts of the world.