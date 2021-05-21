Coming Up In ESM Issue 6 2021

Published on May 21 2021 3:16 PM in Features tagged: ESM / European Supermarket Magazine / ESM Issue 6 2021

Editorial deadline: Tuesday 2 November

Advertising deadline: Friday 5 November

For retailers and consumer goods manufacturers, sustainability will no longer be a 'nice to have'; rather it will be a prerequisite expected of all firms, and a key influencing factor as to whether a shopper purchases a particular product or not. With this in mind, ESM's final issue of the year will include our Sustainability 2022 report, examining how retailers and consumer goods firms are seeking to embed sustainable thinking into their operations. We also look ahead to the PLMA World of Private Label trade show, which takes place on 14 and 15 December, explore the trends in confectionery, household and personal care, and a lot more besides.

Sustainability 2022

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, sustainability is likely to return to centre stage in the consumer mindset – arguably at a more pronounced level than before the pandemic. When it comes to issues such as plastic waste, deforestation, food waste, energy efficiency, social responsibility and diversity, retailers and CPG firms around the world acknowledge that they still have a 'long way to go', but are accelerating their efforts to ensure a brighter future for both consumers and the planet. ESM's Sustainability 2022 report will examine how food and retail businesses are seeking to answer the call when it comes to embedding corporate social responsibility and environmental action in their organisations, and are raising the bar in terms of industry expectations. We also speak to those seeking to spearhead innovation and new product development in this dynamic sector.

PLMA World of Private Label Preview

Following an 'online edition' last year, the PLMA World of Private Label trade show returns to RAI Amsterdam for an in-person event, taking place on 14 and 15 December. The theme of this year's event is 'Back to Business With PLMA' and in ESM's final issue of the year, we preview what visitors to the show can expect, as well as explore the latest trends from across the always-dynamic private label landscape.

Confectionery

The COVID-19 crisis has done little to curb consumer demand for sweet treats, however manufacturers should also be aware of increased shopper awareness about product formulation and emerging health and wellness trends. With this in mind, private label suppliers in particular are well-positioned to take advantage of shifts in the market. In this special report, we examine the trends driving the Confectionery category. Includes a preview of ISM, one of the leading confectionery and snacks trade fairs in the world, which takes place at Koelnmesse, Germany, from 30 January to 2 February 2022.

Household Cleaning & Home Care

The COVID-19 crisis has put hygiene in the spotlight like never before, and the Household Cleaning and Home Care categories have thus enjoyed a bumper year. As the pandemic subsides, building on this will require manufacturers – both branded and private label – into consumer demand for value, added-value benefits and environmental sustainability. ESM reports.

Personal Care

While the Personal Care category has faced some challenges during the pandemic, the indications from Asia are that as the crisis has subsided, demand in this category has never been greater. More than ever before, consumers are demanding more natural, sustainably-sourced ingredients when shopping in this category, with private label manufacturers well-positioned to adapt to changing consumer habits. The future is bright for the personal care category, as ESM's report explores.

Meat & Poultry

The Meat and Poultry category has managed to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic relatively unscathed, however the category isn't without its challenges, particularly amid a growing tide of veganism and flexitarianism. Innovation in the category is at an all time high, therefore, while manufacturers are also keen to stress the sustainability and environmentally-friendly credentials of their production. ESM speaks to leading firms engaged in meat production about what they are doing to develop a point of difference.

Plus much much more, including

ESM’s regular Europe’s Newsmakers section profiles the men and women making the news within the grocery retail sector over the most recent quarter.

ESM's regular Private Label Showcase feature highlights the latest own-brand innovations from across Europe, which continue to raise the bar within select grocery categories.

Plus interviews with leading retail executives, industry reports, news, opinion and analysis.

Subscribe now to take full advantage of this exclusive content.

Advertising

For further details on any of these features, contact the ESM sales team at:

Niall Doyle [email protected]

Des Ball [email protected]

Rocio Palma Perez [email protected]

Ronan Meagher [email protected]

Kresimir Horvat [email protected]

Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine. Content subject to change. For details of our sales packages, click advertise.