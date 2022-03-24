Groupe Casino Rolls The Dice With WhatsApp

March 24, 2022 8:18 AM

Groupe Casino is furthering its digital ambitions by teaming up with WhatsApp on a new customer ordering service. Conor Farrelly reports. This article first appeared in ESM March/April 2022.

With ‘social commerce’ on the rise, Groupe Casino has recently launched a service that will enable French shoppers who are part of its Le Club Leader Price membership scheme to place shopping orders via WhatsApp.

The roll-out follows on from the launch of a similar platform by Casino subsidiary Grupo Éxito, in Colombia, in 2020, which is now used by approximately 600,000 customers.