The percentage of women in executive roles within retail and consumer goods is increasing, albeit at a sluggish pace. ESM asked Allyson Zimmermann, CEO of LEAD Network, what can be done about it. This article featured in ESM's November/December 2023 edition.

While the retail and consumer goods industries have made great strides in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in recent years, female representation at the executive level still has some way to go, particularly when it comes to roles such as CEO, managing director, or company president.

That was the key takeaway from the LEAD Network’s recent Gender Diversity Scorecard, or GDS, which found that 37% of senior executive positions in the European consumer goods and retail sectors across Europe are now occupied by women – up from 35% in 2021, and 34% in 2019.