52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Aldi Süd Says Organic Offering Comprises 15% Of Its Standard Range

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Aldi Süd has announced that its organic offering now accounts for 15% of the standard range and it will continue to expand its organic range.

The German discounter claims to be the number-one organic retailer in its sales territory.

At the beginning of the year, Aldi Süd, together with Aldi Nord, announced a collaboration with Naturland with the plan to sell its first Naturland-certified organic products in the first half of 2023.

Currently, Aldi Süd offers more than 550 organic items in its standard promotional and seasonal assortment.

It supports the target of the German government to offer 30% organic products by continuously expanding its organic assortment.

In 2004, Aldi Süd introduced organic eggs – its first organic item.

Plant-Based Products

ProVeg, an organisation seeking to promote the use of plant-based products over animal-based alternatives, recently welcomed plans by Aldi Süd to increase its plant-based range in Germany to 1,000 products by the end of 2024.

Aldi's move follows that of rival Lidl, which earlier this year said that it would be increasing its plant-based offerings and reducing animal-based products as part of a strategy to decrease its environmental impact.

New Milestone

In January, Aldi Süd announced that it has reached the milestone of 2,000 stores in Germany, with the landmark store opening in Hamminkeln-Mehrhoog on 26 January.

The retailer says it will be launching a number of new checkout innovations in its German stores, as it seeks to simplify the checkout process. This follows a test period in some 30 branches.

Read More: Aldi Süd Announces Price Reductions On Fruit and Vegetables

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Magnit To Open 2,000 Bakeries In Its Convenience Stores In 2023
2
Features

The Great Tomato Shortage – One Month On: Analysis
3
Fresh Produce

Britain Has Held Down Salad Prices, Europe Hasn't, Says UK Minister
4
Fresh Produce

Parmigiano Reggiano Says Turnover Reached An 'All-Time High' In 2022
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com