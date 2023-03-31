Aldi Süd Says Organic Offering Comprises 15% Of Its Standard Range

Aldi Süd has announced that its organic offering now accounts for 15% of the standard range and it will continue to expand its organic range.

The German discounter claims to be the number-one organic retailer in its sales territory.

At the beginning of the year, Aldi Süd, together with Aldi Nord, announced a collaboration with Naturland with the plan to sell its first Naturland-certified organic products in the first half of 2023.

Currently, Aldi Süd offers more than 550 organic items in its standard promotional and seasonal assortment.

It supports the target of the German government to offer 30% organic products by continuously expanding its organic assortment.

In 2004, Aldi Süd introduced organic eggs – its first organic item.

Plant-Based Products

ProVeg, an organisation seeking to promote the use of plant-based products over animal-based alternatives, recently welcomed plans by Aldi Süd to increase its plant-based range in Germany to 1,000 products by the end of 2024.

Aldi's move follows that of rival Lidl, which earlier this year said that it would be increasing its plant-based offerings and reducing animal-based products as part of a strategy to decrease its environmental impact.

New Milestone

In January, Aldi Süd announced that it has reached the milestone of 2,000 stores in Germany, with the landmark store opening in Hamminkeln-Mehrhoog on 26 January.

The retailer says it will be launching a number of new checkout innovations in its German stores, as it seeks to simplify the checkout process. This follows a test period in some 30 branches.

