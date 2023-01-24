Aldi Süd Hits 2,000 Store Milestone In Germany

Aldi Süd has announced that it has reached the milestone of 2,000 stores in Germany, with the landmark store set to open in Hamminkeln-Mehrhoog on January 26.

“Opening the 2000th Aldi Süd branch is something special for us," commented Jan Riemann, director real estate at Aldi Süd. "For more than 100 years we have been making sustainable shopping affordable for everyone in the Aldi Süd branches and are continuously improving accessibility for our customers."

Value For Money

Riemann added that in these constrained times, value for money is more important than ever for shoppers. "Therefore, as a reliable local supplier, we are very pleased to be able to enable more and more people to shop at Aldi Süd – now also for the people in Hamminkeln-Mehrhoog."

The group said that the new outlet, located in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany, features an improved store layout, including a wide array of regional products and a large organic range.

Some 300 regional items are available in the store, as well as 500 organic SKUs, including a number of seasonal ranges. The store also features an in-house bakery, as well as an extensive fresh produce, meat and seafood selection, the retailer said.

Aldi opened its first branch in Germany in 1913.

Aldi Süd recently announced it will be launching a number of new checkout innovations in its German stores, as it seeks to simplify the checkout process. This follows a test period in some 30 branches.

