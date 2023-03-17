ProVeg Welcomes Aldi Süd's Commitment On Plant-Based Products

ProVeg, an organisation seeking to promote the use of plant-based products over animal-based alternatives, has welcomed plans by Aldi Süd to increase its plant-based range in Germany to 1,000 products by the end of 2024.

Aldi's move follows that of rival Lidl, which earlier this year said that it would be increasing its plant-based offerings and reducing animal-based products as part of a strategy to decrease its environmental impact.

'Plant-Based Alternatives'

“ProVeg welcomes Aldi’s decision to increase their plant-based offerings, particularly in light of the growing number of flexitarians who want to reduce their meat consumption and enjoy plant-based alternatives that look and taste very similar to meat products,” commented Jasmijn de Boo, vice president of ProVeg International.

“Increasing the plant-based range offers more choice at mealtimes and helps societies switch to more climate-friendly diets and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions."

Climate-Friendly

In its recent nutrition report, Aldi acknowledged the climate-friendly nature of plant-based foods, a statement that is supported by several studies. One such study was recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change, which highlights the negative impact of the meat and dairy industry on the planet due to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in light of efforts to keep global warming under 1.5C.

Swedish retailer Ikea is another major player to commit to reducing its reliance on animal-based products.

de Boo said that labelling policies by retailers and brands should seek to "actively support, not hinder" consumers' transition to plant-based foods.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.