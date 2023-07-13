Anuga Meat – A Platform For The Global Meat Industry

Anuga Meat will be uniting the who's who of the international meat industry at Anuga in Cologne from 7 to 11 October 2023.

The show will feature around 600 exhibitors and more than 800 producers from the meat and sausage segment.

'Meet More Meatless'

This year's Anuga Meat will once again also focus on vegan and vegetarian meat alternatives as well as vegetable-based substitute products containing proteins.

These will be the focus of a special event at this year's show, under the banner 'Meet more Meatless'.

Top Exhibitors

Top exhibitors at Anuga Meat this year will include Bell, Beyond Meat, Bigard, BRF, Campofrio, Cris-Tim, CPF, ElPozo, Grupo Vall Companys, Inalca, JBS, Lamex, LDC, Noel, Tönnies, Tyson, VanDrie, Vion, Westfleisch and Wiesenhof.

The event will also see participation from important European groups from Belgium, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Furthermore, the South American continent will be represented by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Among the groups taking part are Associação Brasileira das Indústrias Exportadoras de Carnes (Abiec), Associação Brasileira de Proteína Animal (ABPA), German Meat, Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), Instituto Nacional de Carnes (INAC), and Instituto de la Promoción de la Carne Vacuna Argentina (IPCVA).

These represent the entire spectrum of meat production in its various processing stages, from unprocessed meat products, to meat preparations and convenience products, through to fine sausage and ham products and regional specialties.

Future Of Meat Substitutes

Anuga said an ongoing trend is the rise in demand for plant-based alternatives or meat substitute products, along with the burgeoning flexitarian market. According to a consumer survey from 2021, more than two fifths (41%) of consumers are now more open to new technologies having seen the development of plant-based innovations.

The reasons for adopting a reduced meat diet are generally similar to those of vegetarians for not eating meat – i.e. a mixture between health and environmental motives.

This trend is leading to meat aisles developing into a protein aisle, featuring options made from alternative proteins including soy, wheat, pea protein and many more.

