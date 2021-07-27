ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Anuga Meat Set To Explore New Trends In Meat, Sausages And Poultry

Published on Jul 27 2021 7:58 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Meat / Anuga / Koelnmesse / Anuga Meat

Anuga Meat Set To Explore New Trends In Meat, Sausages And Poultry

Anuga Meat, which forms part of Anuga 2021 taking place at Koelnmesse from 9 October to 13 October, is the most comprehensive business platform for the meat industry, encompassing unprocessed meats, meat preparations and convenience products.

While the pandemic is likely to mean that this year's Anuga Meat exhibition doesn't quite match the usual scope of international exhibitors, suppliers from more than 30 countries are set to attend this important trade fair for the meat industry.

From an international perspective, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the USA will be participating in Anuga Meat, while further exhibitors have already announced their digital participation in the accompanying Anuga @home platform.

Challenges In The Meat Sector

As well as COVID-19, the meat sector has had to deal with a number of diverse challenges in recent years – discussions on working conditions in production facilities, animal welfare, swine fever, price volatility and changes to consumer eating habits.

The latter of these is set to be explored in more detail at Anuga Meat, which as well as featuring classic meat, sausage and poultry suppliers, will also offer insights into the latest trends and innovations in the meat substitute segment.

Since more consumers are paying attention to food that is produced in a healthy and sustainable manner, substitute foods and ingredients are on the rise. Alternative sources of protein are one of the most important segments here.

Health remains the number one reason for buying meat substitutes, according to Innova Market Insights’ consumer research. The search for alternative proteins has resulted in the introduction of more and more novel products onto the market. These include plant-based protein sources, insects as well as lab-cultured meat.

Meat More Meatless

Advertisement

In order to acknowledge these new developments, a new section, 'Meet More Meatless', within Anuga Meat will place the focus on meat alternatives and substitute products.

Anuga Meat will be staged in Halls 5.2, 6 and 9 of the Koelnmesse trade fair grounds, as well as being backed by a digital showroom on the Anuga @ home platform, to enable both business owners and attendees to achieve a greater reach and generate new contacts.

The physical version of Anuga is open daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm from 9 to 13 October. The digital event Anuga @home is available from 11.-13.10.2021. Exclusively trade visitors are granted access.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK's EFRA Calls For 'Common Sense' On EU-Britain Seafood And Meat Trade

UK's EFRA Calls For 'Common Sense' On EU-Britain Seafood And Meat Trade
Lidl To Add Animal Welfare Label To Sausages

Lidl To Add Animal Welfare Label To Sausages
Kerry Group To Sell Meat And Meals Business

Kerry Group To Sell Meat And Meals Business
Meat Processor JBS Says All Facilities Now Operational After Weekend Cyberattack

Meat Processor JBS Says All Facilities Now Operational After Weekend Cyberattack
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

SPAR Austria Supports Redevelopment Of AMA Quality Seal Fri, 23 Jul 2021

SPAR Austria Supports Redevelopment Of AMA Quality Seal
Dole Targets $2.1bn Valuation In US IPO Mon, 19 Jul 2021

Dole Targets $2.1bn Valuation In US IPO
Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report Mon, 19 Jul 2021

Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report
Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano Oppose Nutri-Score Labelling Tue, 13 Jul 2021

Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano Oppose Nutri-Score Labelling
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN