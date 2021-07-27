Anuga Meat Set To Explore New Trends In Meat, Sausages And Poultry

Published on Jul 27 2021 7:58 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Meat / Anuga / Koelnmesse / Anuga Meat

Anuga Meat, which forms part of Anuga 2021 taking place at Koelnmesse from 9 October to 13 October, is the most comprehensive business platform for the meat industry, encompassing unprocessed meats, meat preparations and convenience products.

While the pandemic is likely to mean that this year's Anuga Meat exhibition doesn't quite match the usual scope of international exhibitors, suppliers from more than 30 countries are set to attend this important trade fair for the meat industry.

From an international perspective, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the USA will be participating in Anuga Meat, while further exhibitors have already announced their digital participation in the accompanying Anuga @home platform.

Challenges In The Meat Sector

As well as COVID-19, the meat sector has had to deal with a number of diverse challenges in recent years – discussions on working conditions in production facilities, animal welfare, swine fever, price volatility and changes to consumer eating habits.

The latter of these is set to be explored in more detail at Anuga Meat, which as well as featuring classic meat, sausage and poultry suppliers, will also offer insights into the latest trends and innovations in the meat substitute segment.

Since more consumers are paying attention to food that is produced in a healthy and sustainable manner, substitute foods and ingredients are on the rise. Alternative sources of protein are one of the most important segments here.

Health remains the number one reason for buying meat substitutes, according to Innova Market Insights’ consumer research. The search for alternative proteins has resulted in the introduction of more and more novel products onto the market. These include plant-based protein sources, insects as well as lab-cultured meat.

Meat More Meatless

In order to acknowledge these new developments, a new section, 'Meet More Meatless', within Anuga Meat will place the focus on meat alternatives and substitute products.

Anuga Meat will be staged in Halls 5.2, 6 and 9 of the Koelnmesse trade fair grounds, as well as being backed by a digital showroom on the Anuga @ home platform, to enable both business owners and attendees to achieve a greater reach and generate new contacts.

The physical version of Anuga is open daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm from 9 to 13 October. The digital event Anuga @home is available from 11.-13.10.2021. Exclusively trade visitors are granted access.

