Carrefour Announces Support For Organic Farming Initiatives

Carrefour has announced it will contribute €350,000 towards a regional revitalisation plan, which will seek to revitalise the rural economy and develop new organic sectors.

The group said that it will support farmers financially across a range of different projects, including conversion to organic farming, which can be technical and costly; preservation and improvement of soil quality; and the development of new sectors of production.

Funding commenced in the form of operating subsidies in the second quarter of 2022.

Organic Projects

Specifically, the retailer is supporting six French organic sector projects.

In Ain, Carrefour is supporting five farmers working with organic producer Moulin Marion in converting its wheat flour to organic.

In Alpes-Maritimes, the group is supporting Fédération Départementale des Groupes d’Études et de Développement Agricole (FDGEDA) in a programme of diversification and crop rotation to improve the quality of agricultural land.

In Côte-d'Or, Fromagerie Delin has received support as part of its investments to expand its production site and facilities used for organic UHT milk.

In Haute-Garonne, it is supporting Jardins de la Croix on a project to develop organic pumpkins and squashes.

In Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Carrefour is supporting the start-up Hopen on the development of an organic hops sector, in order to offer customers a 100% French organic beer.

And finally, in Savoie, the retail is working with the Verger Expérimental de Poisy association on a project to foster production of organic pears.

'This approach meets the ambitious objectives that the Carrefour Group set itself in 2018, aimed at supporting the development of new sectors while offering financing solutions to facilitate this transition for producers,' the retailer said.

