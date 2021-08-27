Contronics Accelerates Rollout Of Dry Misting With Victus Participations | ESM Magazine

ESM Magazine

Contronics Accelerates Rollout Of Dry Misting With Victus Participations

Published on Aug 27 2021 10:07 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Contronics / Dry Misting / Victus Participations

Victus Participations, the investment fund specialising in the food and agri sector, has invested in Contronics. 

Contronics provides a solution to preserve the freshness of fruit and vegetables and prevent food waste with its proprietary technology. 

Contronics, based in Sint-Oedenrode in the Netherlands, offers retailers and other players in the food sector a solution to reduce food waste through the use of ultrasonic humidifiers – Dry Misting. 

Dry Misting has proven to be an effective solution to preserve and hydrate fruit and vegetables, thereby improving freshness and significantly reducing waste. 

Contronics is active in 30 countries and aims to strengthen its international presence in the coming years. 

Frank Bakker, CEO of Contronics, said, "Together with my business partner Feitse van der Zouw, we built a successful company in the last 25 years. Contronics has shown significant growth in recent years and is ready to take the next step. 

"With the support of our loyal advisors at FBM in Nieuwegein (Derk Kropholler en Michel Pilgram), we connected with Victus Participations. Over the past months, we have developed a close relationship with Victus, and with the utmost confidence, we will, together, continue to pursue Contronics' mission to reduce food waste by 50%." 

Patrick Groeneveld, partner at Victus Participations, commented, "Demand for Dry Misting installations has grown exponentially, driven by increasing consumer demand for fresh products on the one hand and higher awareness for food waste on the other hand, putting pressure on retailers to contribute to this challenge. 

"The solution offered by Contronics is effective, reliable and requires limited capital expenditure. Furthermore, the technology can be applied throughout the value chain, including storage and transportation of harvest. We spotted several opportunities for international growth and new integrations in the value chain and as a shareholder we can offer the company guidance." 

About Contronics 

Contronics, established in 1981, focuses on the development, production, installation, and maintenance of ultrasonic humidifiers in the fresh food segment since 2000. 

Over time Contronics has developed into a leading supplier in Dry Misting systems and has received several awards for their technology. Through its specialist knowledge, in-house R&D capabilities, international presence, and long track record, Contronics gained a competitive advantage in its sector. 

To know more, visit www.Contronics.nl.

About Victus Participations

Victus Participations is an independent investment fund dedicated to the food and agriculture sector in the Benelux. 

When launched in 2017, Benelux-based investors entered the fund, with most of the investors having experience in the food and agriculture sector themselves. 

Victus differentiates itself by offering entrepreneurs an industry-specific network and knowledge. Contronics is the eighth participation of Victus Participations I with an investment of €90 million.

For more information, visit www.VictusParticipations.com.

