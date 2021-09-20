DIA Renovates Brazilian Stores To Offer More Fresh Products

Published on Sep 20 2021 9:20 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Food / Brazil / Grocery / DIA Brasil / Renovation

Spanish retailer DIA has transformed the perishables sections of its stores in Brazil to offer more fresh products in a practical and modern way.

As part of its 'Projeto Perecíveis' (Perishables Project), implemented between February and August 2021, DIA Brasil renovated the bakery, cold cuts, meat, fruit, vegetables and legumes sectors in 630 shops across the country.

The initiative follows consumers' demands for access to more fresh products. In response, DIA Brasil rolled out new models for presenting perishables that bring products closer to shoppers.

Project Highlights

In a record four months, DIA Brasil managed to upgrade 249 new butcheries, 531 new bakeries and 630 fruit, vegetables and greens sections in its stores.

In total, 630 supermarkets in the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais were part of the project, comprising 569 wholly owned outlets and 61 franchises.

Besides improvements for customers, the 'Perishables Project' provided more professional training to DIA Brasil employees and generated jobs, and saw the hiring of 1,478 people.

With the completion of renovation at the end of August, DIA Brasil closed the celebration of 20 years of operations in Brazil, which was celebrated throughout the month of August.

In the first quarter of its financial year, the Spanish retail group reported net sales of €1.69 billion, down 7.3% year-on-year, with Brazil and Argentina divisions witnessing the steepest decline of 28.5% and 16.3%, respectively.

In June, the retailer launched the 'Daily Quality Laboratory' campaign to advertise the reformulation of its recipes to consumers.

