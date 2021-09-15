ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Greenyard Launches Sustainability Roadmap 2025

Published on Sep 15 2021 12:50 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Food / Sustainability / Environment / Greenyard / World News

Greenyard Launches Sustainability Roadmap 2025

Greenyard has published its fourth sustainability report and introduced its sustainability roadmap for 2025.

The company’s strategy for the coming years is built on three key pillars and includes a new ambitious set of commitments, enabling it to further accelerate its sustainability journey and embrace its responsibility to be a driving force to improve life.

One of the commitments include a 50% reduction of its CO2 emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2025 compared to 2019 and develop a net zero strategy by 2050 in line with Science based Targets initiative.

Greenyard's Three Pillars

As a global leader in supplying fruit and vegetables, Greenyard aims to make a significant and positive impact on the transition to a more sustainable business model in association with its customers and growers.

Greenyard’s Sustainability Roadmap is built on three pillars that are crucial in creating more sustainable food value chains and it is crafted around the concept that is unique to Greenyard – connecting fork to field.

The first of the three pillars of its strategy include building sustainable food supply chains to ensuring the highest environmental and social standards. This means good and fair working conditions for all workers in the value chain, while taking good care of the planet.

Greenyard only sources products from growers who work according to its high quality, environmental and social standards.

Second is improving Greenyard’s own environmental footprint, which includes measures to acheive a lower carbon and water footprint.

Fruit and vegetables have an exceptionally low carbon footprint and lower water consumption compared to other food categories, the company noted.

However, Greenyard continuously works on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and limiting water footprint throughout its entire value chain.

Advertisement

The third pillar comprises teaming up with customers to promote healthy and sustainable food concepts.

This begins with Greenyard's plant-based food offering. In addition, the company ensures that a healthy diet is an easy and accessible choice by offering innovative convenience products in fresh, frozen, or prepared form.

Also, thanks to its 'fork to field' approach, and the integrated customer model, the group can ensure a very low percentage of food waste in the entire value chain.

Tangible Targets

The company has set tangible targets for each of these pillars, based on the commitments Greenyard has already been working on.

These targets focus on reducing CO2 emissions, minimising food waste, lowering the water footprint of fruits and vegetables, minimising the environmental footprint of its packaging, and ensuring responsible and sustainable sourcing.

Hein Deprez, co-CEO of Greenyard, said, "There is an increased awareness of healthier lifestyles and a growing attention for sustainability as an integral part of the health equation. For Greenyard, this has been part of our DNA since we started. We are right in the centre of this reality.

"Our unique position in the food value chain brings opportunities. It allows us to leverage on the business we have built over the past decades: we deliver plant-based products to consumers, based on their needs, and driven by health and sustainability. It also comes with a major responsibility. We want to be a catalyst for change towards ever more sustainable food value chains. We embrace both, we raise the bar, and we are confident we will meet our ambitious sustainability targets and deliver on our promise to improve life: for people and for nature."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Sri Lanka Targets Hoarders, Bad Traders To Tackle Food Shortages

Sri Lanka Targets Hoarders, Bad Traders To Tackle Food Shortages
Kraft, Execs To Pay Over $62m To Settle US Accounting Charges

Kraft, Execs To Pay Over $62m To Settle US Accounting Charges
Brazil Soy Farmers Hoard Crops, Betting Prices Will Rise

Brazil Soy Farmers Hoard Crops, Betting Prices Will Rise
Arla Raises Guidance After Strong Demand For Dairy In First Half

Arla Raises Guidance After Strong Demand For Dairy In First Half
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Asda To Appoint ‘Greengrocers’ In 150 Stores Mon, 13 Sep 2021

Asda To Appoint ‘Greengrocers’ In 150 Stores
FrieslandCampina Celebrates 150 Years Of Operations Thu, 9 Sep 2021

FrieslandCampina Celebrates 150 Years Of Operations
Kaufland Slovakia To Distribute Fresh Fruits In Primary Schools Tue, 7 Sep 2021

Kaufland Slovakia To Distribute Fresh Fruits In Primary Schools
Brazil Halts China Exports After 'Atypical' Disease Discovery Mon, 6 Sep 2021

Brazil Halts China Exports After 'Atypical' Disease Discovery
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN