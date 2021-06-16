DIA Launches Daily Quality Laboratory

Published on Jun 16 2021 11:29 AM in Retail tagged: Spain / Dia / marketing / Daily Quality Laboratory

Spanish retail group DIA has launched the 'Daily Quality Laboratory' campaign to advertise the reformulation of its recipes to consumers.

The discounter is currently reformulating a number of recipes for its own brand products and creating new products aimed to serve the current needs of customers.

Daily Quality Laboratory

The retailer has collaborated with international ad agency Space of Ad to promote the campaign.

The design of the campaign features a fictitious laboratory as the main setting for the advertisements.

In the 'Daily Quality Laboratory', two friendly scientists are seen testing various products.

Through different experiments and investigations, they are in charge of confirming, with a touch of humour, the improved quality of the DIA products and grant them the 'New Quality' seal that certifies the recipe.

The campaign tries to focus on elements such as the pleasure of consuming the new products, with examples such as the sponginess of the first slice of sliced ​​bread, which is generally wasted and which has now become irresistible, or the convenience of buying a potato omelette that you can put in the microwave.

The 'Daily Quality Laboratory' accompanies an on and off media plan that includes advertising spots on television, radio and digital media, and will continue throughout the year.

New Quality

Florin Draghia, DIA Spain marketing director, commented on the campaign, saying, "So far this year we have already added more than 350 new quality products to our store shelves."

“For our consumers to discover them and be encouraged to try them, we needed a marketing campaign with an attractive and fun approach, capable of capturing the consumer's attention and at the same time didactic, that would convey the scope of this great project to reformulate our own brand, thanks to which we will take another step in our purpose of being closer to the customer every day,” Draghia added.

Products such as Bífidus yoghurts, El Molino sliced ​​bread, Temptation cocoa cream, Al Punto brand potato omelette, and World Selection cheese range are some of the recipes that have already earned very good marks in the tests in the 'Daily Quality Laboratory'.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.