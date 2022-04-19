FrieslandCampina Publishes Climate Plan

Dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina has published its climate plan ‘On the way to climate-neutral dairy’, with the aim of producing climate-neutral dairy by 2050.

The plan outlines clear targets and concrete actions with timelines, such as significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

New FrieslandCampina Climate Plan

As part of its climate plan, FrieslandCampina focuses on the entire value chain (Scopes 1, 2, and 3).

Within Scope 1 and 2 emissions, e.g. worldwide production and transport, the group aims to achieve a 63% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2015.

Over the next few years, the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions will be achieved through measures such as the use of non-fossil (green) energy in production and transport, and optimisation of the production footprint.

For the production of milk at the member dairy farms, which falls under Scope 3 emissions, the target is to achieve a 33% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015.

The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions on farms will be achieved by a variety of options that match member dairy farmers.

These includ, among others, optimising agricultural practices and feed, use of feed additives that reduce methane emissions from cows, and relying on green solar and wind energy from the farmyard.

The target in the raw materials supply chain and in the supply of products, such as packaging and procurement of basic dairy and sugar, is a 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2015.

Hein Schumacher, CEO Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., said, "The Paris Agreement encompasses agreements on measures throughout the world to help keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"Our detailed climate plan demonstrates that we are keen to do our bit. Our targets and concrete actions provide a clear road map towards a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, putting us on course to achieve net climate-neutral dairy by 2050."

Financing Sustainability Ambitions

The realisation of the climate plan will require substantial additional investment in terms of time, money, and resources.

The cooperative is committed to achieving the goals of this climate plan and is expecting to invest an additional €1.5 billion in actions to reach its ambitions.

The company will seek to finance a proportion of this project through pricing for sustainably produced dairy and other means, such as current government subsidies.

