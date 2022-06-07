Subscribe Login
Private Label

Kaufland Commits To Local Sourcing For Own Brand Milk

German retailer Kaufland is expanding its cooperation with German farmers by committing to local origin for all its private label milk brands.

All fresh milk under the K-Classic and K-Bio brands, as well as UHT milk under K-Classic and  milk products sold under the K-Wertschatz brand now come 100% from local dairy farmers.

'Quality From Germany' Seal

Last year, Kaufland introduced the 'Qualität aus Deutschland'  ('Quality from Germany') seal for fruit, vegetables, and meat products produced in Germany.

The seal is printed on packaging and shelf price labels and makes it easier for customers to locate locally-sourced products.

In addition to over 200 fruit and vegetable SKUs that bear the seal, all pork at Kaufland is also sourced locally.

Customers will also find the 'Qualität aus Deutschland' mark on up to 250 other private label products from Kaufland, such as baked goods, crisps, dairy products, and canned goods.

The range of products is set to be further expanded in the future.

German Milk Production

Supporting German farmers is an important concern for Kaufland, the group said in a statement.

“We stand for a fair partnership with German farmers," commented Robert Pudelko, head of purchasing sustainability at Kaufland.

"Our goal is to support German farmers in the long term. This also includes offering our customers more agricultural products of German origin, such as milk. This not only strengthens the German production network, but also protects the environment through shorter transport routes."

Article by Conor Farrelly.

