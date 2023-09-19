52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Fresh Produce

Lidl Spain To Source 34,000 Tonnes Of Local Apples, Pears This Year

By Dayeeta Das
Lidl Spain plans to source 34,000 tonnes of Spanish apples and pears this year, representing growth of 35% in four years.

The initiative is part of Lidl Spain's efforts to offer more products of Spanish origin to its customers, the company noted.

The discounter has sourced around 117,000 tonnes of apples and pears in four years, strengthening its position as one of the top buyers from Spanish orchards and a strategic partner for hundreds of suppliers.

"In an inflationary context aggravated by the drought in the case of the Spanish countryside is causing imports from other countries to grow. At Lidl, we are once again demonstrating with facts our commitment to the national market through our purchases," commented Miguel Paradela, general director of purchasing in Lidl Spain.

For years, Lidl has been collaborating with suppliers in Catalonia and Castile and Leon. Currently, these regions are currently the main buyers of apples and pears of local origin in Spain.

Spanish-Origin Products

The discounter sells different varieties of Spanish apples and pears, with Golden, Granny, Fuji and Royal Gala being the most common in the first case and Conference, Blanquilla, Ercolina and Limonera the most common in the second.

In 2022, the company purchased Spanish fruit and vegetables €2.7 billion.

According to a PwC study, it already buys 16% of all Spanish fruit and vegetable production and accounts for 14% of all its exports.

This same report also shows that there are currently more than 55,000 indirect and induced jobs in the Spanish agri-food sector linked to Lidl's activity.

Earlier, Lidl Spain announced plans to invest around €230 million in its operations this year – adding 20 new stores, expanding its logistics network, and increasing the purchasing and export of Spanish products.

