Fresh Produce

Moroccan Fresh Produce Sets New Standards In Exports

Fresh produce from Morocco benefits from the country’s strategic geographical position, as well as multiple competitive advantages, and many of the country's products have secured leading positions in exportations at a global level.

Thanks to the country's unique position, resources and environment, Moroccan exportations have high traceability, security and respect in terms of quality requirements. 

By implementing modern production processes, Morocco provides a high-quality and diverse range of produce to Europe that contributes to the well-being and health of everyone.

The competitive advantages include:

  • Thirty years of experience in exportation with the European market allows Morocco to offer fresh produce that meets all EU sanitary standards and deliver these in optimal conditions.
  • Morocco's sustainable, responsible and eco-conscious approach to agricultural production ensures that it gives the world the best products while caring for the planet and meeting common values.
  • An extensive variety of fresh produce combined with ensured quality contributes to making Morocco one of the main exportation partners of Europe.
  • The quality of all exported Moroccan fresh produce is based on thorough labelling processes, the designation of origins of each product, and registered designations related to their source.

In order to promote all the above competitive advantages and make Moroccan produce more popular, MOROCCO FOODEX conducts a large set of promotional activities at the national and international levels every year.

It aims to enhance the image and the quality of Moroccan agri-food and maritime products in foreign markets by ensuring Moroccan participation in specialised trade fairs at the international level.

For more information, visit www.moroccofoodex.org.ma.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

