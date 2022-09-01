Nutrition Firm Glanbia Ireland Announces New Identity

Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited and Glanbia Ireland, which together operate a leading food and nutrition business in both Ireland and overseas, have announced a new brand identity, under the name Tirlán.

The new identity combines the Irish words for 'land' (Tir) and 'abundance' (Lán), and has been described as representing 'the deep connection and relationship between the Co-op, its people and the land they nurture together to farm and sustain'.

It marks the next step in a busy period of restructuring for the farming co-operative, following on from farmer shareholders voting in favour of purchasing the remaining 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc to become the outright owners of the Irish dairy and grain business.

Glanbia plc, which is a separate business, will continue to operate under the Glanbia name. Tirlán will remain the largest shareholder in this business, holding a 31.9% stake.

'History And Optimism'

“It is with a sense of history and optimism that we unveil Tirlán as an ambitious, innovative, and modern co-op that combines the best of our heritage, all our people, and our expertise," commented Jim Bergin, Tirlán chief executive.

"Our organisation has evolved over our 100 year history. Entering this new phase of our co-op’s journey, Tirlán has ambitions for an ever-increasing role in the wider economy, the international food and nutrition sectors, and especially in rural communities across the country."

Irish And International Brands

Tirlán’s portfolio includes a number of leading Irish dairy brands, including Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier, Wexford and international brands such as GAIN Animal Nutrition, Truly Grass Fed, Millac and Solmiko nutritional milk proteins. As well as Ireland, it has a presence in the UK, France, Germany, UAE, the US, North Africa, Japan and China.

The co-operative, which is 100% farmer owned, recently commenced construction of a €200m state-of-the-art continental cheese facility at Belview, Co Kilkenny, in a joint venture with international dairy producer Royal A-ware.

“We are so proud of our history and heritage and determined that the sense of pride and identity is always at the heart of our business," Bergin added. "That is what Tirlán represents.”

