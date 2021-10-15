SuperValu Launches Hydroponically Grown Microgreen Mixes

Published on Oct 15 2021 12:25 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Sustainability / SuperValu / carbon footprint / Vertical Farming / Microgreen Mixes

Irish retailer SuperValu has introduced two new hydroponically grown products in a move that it is a first among retailers in the country.

The vertically grown microgreen mixes include Signature Tastes Italian Style Microgreen Mix and Signature Tastes Microgreen SuperMix.

Hydroponic vertical farming is an innovative method that allows greens to grow all year round, irrespective of the weather.

It also reduces food miles and time between farm to shelves significantly, the retailer added.

Ian Allen, managing director, SuperValu, said, “Given the environmental benefits of vertical hydroponic farming, we’re delighted to be able to offer customers locally grown options, where previously products would have to be transported from countries in warmer climates when they’re out of season.

“This is just one of our steps to becoming more sustainable and making positive environmental impacts in every community we operate in around Ireland.”

Innovative Products

The retailer also plans to launch Signature Tastes Growing Pea shoots grown using innovative soil-free methods but on a bed of compostable paper.

The zero-waste Growing Pea Shoots are a living product, so customers can cut as much as they want, and the plant keeps growing, the retailer noted.

SuperValu’s Signature Tastes Microgreens and Growing Pea shoots are sustainably grown and herbicide and pesticide free.

Advertisement

The product range offers nutrient-rich greens with a minimised negative impact on the environment grown in a soil-free environment, which reduces strain on land-based resources.

The Signature Tastes Pea Shoots has won the Chefs Larder Award, and the Signature Tastes Italian Style Microgreen Mix won a PLMA Salute to Excellence Awards.

Read More: Financial Cost Of 'Vertical Farming' An Impediment To Sector's Expansion

Sustainability Efforts

SuperValu has pledged to reduce its carbon footprint in Ireland by 70% by 2025. In addition to switching to sustainable packaging, SuperValu is committed to operating all facilities with 100% green electricity and sending no recoverable waste to landfill.

In addition, the retailer sends food surplus in stores to re-distribution charities to minimise food waste and help alleviate food poverty.

According to recent figures from Kantar, SuperValu retained its spot as Ireland’s top retailer with a 22.5% market share.