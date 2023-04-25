52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Arla Develops New Method For Recycling Plastic Waste

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Dairy firm Arla has teamed up with German packaging firm Südpack on a new method to recycle plastic waste, giving a new life to packaging that otherwise would have been sent to the incinerator.

At its Rødkærsbro dairy in Denmark, where Arla produces mozzarella, the company uses a specially-designed plastic film to mature the cheese over a two-week period, following which the plastic film has historically been sent for incineration.

Working with Südpack, the company is now carrying out a large-scale test using a process known as pyrolysis, to convert 80 tonnes of plastic waste a year into new packaging.

The pyrolysis process converts plastic waste into oil by exposing it to very high temperatures in a controlled environment.

Recycled Material

“Instead of sending our plastic films to incineration, resulting in a one-off energy gain, we recycle them and use the recycled material to create new packaging thus reducing the carbon footprint as well as the need for virgin fossil plastic," commented Grane Maaløe, lead packaging development manager at Arla Foods.

"It might sound obvious but in the complex world of recycling this is an exciting step in our journey towards fully circular packaging."

Per tonne of plastic waste handled, the full processing operation, including the pyrolysis process, emits up to 50% less than sending to incineration.

Arla and Südpack said that they will test this new approach with 80 tonnes of plastic this year, before evaluating the results.

Read More: Arla Denmark Names Henrik Lilballe Hansen As Its New Managing Director

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso Sees Profit More Than Half On Weak Demand, High Costs
2
Packaging And Design

SIG Opens New Production Plant In India
3
Packaging And Design

Tetra Pak To Step Up Sustainability Initiatives
4
Packaging And Design

Pasta Garofalo Introduces Recycled And Recyclable Plastic Packaging
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com