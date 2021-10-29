Carlsberg And Żabka Collaborate On Eco-Friendly Packaging

Published on Oct 29 2021 7:25 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Poland / Carlsberg / Snap Pack / Żabka Polska

Carlsberg Polska and Żabka have joined forces to offer consumers an environmentally friendly packaging solution - Snap Pack.

Six-pack units of Carlsberg beer cans will be offered in Żabka stores using the innovative technology instead of foil connecting the cans.

Snap Pack

Snap Pack connects cans together with glue points, reducing the use of foil by as much as 82% compared to a standard multipack, and thus reduces CO 2 emissions.

Only the necessary amount of foil remains, forming a handle, which allows customers to conveniently carry the multipack anywhere.

The handle of the six-pack unit features a user manual showing shoppers how to use the Snap Pack.

'Caring For The Environment'

Anita Matuszewska, junior brand manager at Carlsberg, said, "Caring for the environment is in the DNA of the Carlsberg brand. We constantly strive to make possibly the best beer in the world also the best for the environment. Our innovative Snap Pack significantly reduces the amount of foil for the sake of the environment. We believe that this solution will also be appreciated by our consumers."

"At Żabka, we pay great attention to environmentally friendly solutions. Snap Pack prepared by Carlsberg Polska is a packaging solution that meets our high standards, and at the same time meets the expectations of our customers who care for the environment," emphasised Anna Gorączka, green officer at Żabka Polska.

Snap Pack multipacks were produced locally in the Carlsberg Polska brewery.

The rollout of multipacks of Carlsberg beer in the Żabka network will be accompanied by communication in social media and a display campaign, the retailer added.

Carbon Footprint Reduction

One of the key goals in the sustainable development strategies of both Żabka and Carlsberg Polska is to reduce the carbon footprint.

Snap Pack is an innovative solution developed for the Carlsberg Group and is being used for the first time in the brewing industry.

Gorączka added, "As part of the new Responsibility Strategy adopted this year, as Żabka Polska, we have committed ourselves to engaging our business partners in joint activities for the benefit of the planet, including in the area of ​​reducing the consumption of primary plastic.

"In addition, we declared that we would achieve plastic neutrality after 2025 and thanks to activities such as the project implemented with Carlsberg Polska, we fulfill our obligations."

Snap Pack was recognised at the World Beverage Innovation Awards 2018 in the Best CSR / Sustainability Initiative category, the retailer noted.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.